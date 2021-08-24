Top 5 map addons GTA 6 can feature from other open-world games

The GTA series is renowned in the open-world genre for its groundbreaking games. In recent years, there have been numerous advancements in this genre that Rockstar could incorporate into their next GTA title.

The GTA series is widely regarded as one of the best open-world game series. The unparalleled freedom offered in these games is seldom matched by any of their competitors. In fact, this has led to many similar titles end up being labeled as GTA clones.

However, several open-world games, including Rockstar's own Red Dead Redemption 2, has introduced many innovative features. As a result, fans are expecting GTA 6 to have these features too.

GTA 6: 5 map elements inspired by other open-world games that fans wish to see in the next game

1) A dynamic world

Most open-world games today are implementing dynamic game worlds which change according to the player's decisions. Some games, like Fallout 3, took this to the extreme. Players can nuke an entire town and continue playing with all the consequences.

GTA 6 should create such a dynamic where the player's decisions have visible effects. Not only would this aid immersion, but it would also increase the weight of player-made choices.

2) Changing timelines

When the Project Americas leak came out, an anonymous Redditor made a similar post detailing some of the features of GTA 6. While this leak was debunked as a hoax, it made an interesting claim. According to the Redditor, GTA 6 will feature a changing gaming world that shifts from 1980 to today.

Such a feature isn't unheard of in open-world games. In fact, Rockstar themselves have done it with RDR2, and fans have been demanding for GTA 6 to have the same feature.

3) Natural disasters

GTA Vice City begins with a weather forecast about an upcoming hurricane. However, there was no storm in the game, and this was just an excuse to lock the larger island. Open-world games like Fuel, on the other hand, have implemented inclement weather as a gameplay element.

Unsurprisingly, the hoax Reddit post also claimed that GTA 6 would be having this feature. It is not very unreasonable to expect this, as GTA 5 itself was supposed to feature sandstorms.

4) All buildings are enterable

GTA 5 has a severe lack of enterable buildings in comparison to the size of its map. Players in open-world RPGs such as The Elder Scrolls series have always entered any building on the map.

This would be extremely difficult to accomplish in the modern setting of GTA 6. Having more enterable buildings than previous games would be a welcome addition.

5) Destroyable buildings

GTA games have featured destructive weapons that are capable of toppling down buildings. Yet, none of the structures on the map are damageable.

Games like the Just Cause and Mercenaries series have featured open-world games with destroyable environments. GTA 6 could follow suit and implement this feature to some degree.

