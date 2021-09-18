Top 5 must-try GTA 5 mod menus in September 2021

As Rockstar paused GTA 5 updates, the GTA modding community started making their own mods to fill in the gaps. GTA 5 has a thriving modding community, with thousands of mods available for anyone to try.

The list below contains a selection of must-try GTA 5 mod menus that can be downloaded and used in the game.

Must-try GTA 5 mod menus in September 2021

GTA 5 is more popular than ever, even after eight years, thanks to an ever-increasing player base. GTA 5 has broken many records by receiving more awards than any other game in history. That is what has inspired the game's modding community. GTA 5 mod-menus have their own fan-base, especially the ones listed below.

5) Firah Menu

The Firah mod menu is a simple GTA 5 trainer with all of the essential features. This trainer can also deliver cash drops in addition to God-mod and invisibility.

It hasn't been updated in years, with the most recent update taking place in 2016. As a result, story mode players can build GTA Online vehicles, but only until the Finance and Felony update.

4) Enhanced Native Trainer

Enhanced Native Trainer is one of the most popular GTA 5 mod menus. Its popularity stems from the fact that it contains all of the necessary components, including vehicle and weapon customization, as well as a variety of other common features.

Since the mod menu's most recent update was issued in July 2021, updates are the major rationale for picking this over some of the other feature-rich trainers.

3) Kingpin Menu

Players can adjust numerous features of the game with this mod, including weather, customizable vehicles, and time. A gravity gun is also included, allowing players to teleport to any location on the map.

Users can change their character's gender and personalize their outfit using the Kingpin menu.

Red Laser, RPG Bullets, Explosive Bullets, Airstrike Bullets, Explosive Melee Punches, and, of course, Unlimited Orbital Cannon usage are all accessible.

2) Simple Trainer

Simple Trainer is a simple mod menu with a lot of options, which makes it ideal for novices.

Once the mod is installed, players can customize the appearance of their characters. They can add a speedometer to the game's HUD and choose whether to display it in kmph or mph. Other features include god mode, adding money to the game, and customizing the game.

Another benefit is the trainer's regular updates, which include new features. This mod menu was last updated in August of 2021.

1) Menyoo PC

The GTA 5 mod menu Menyoo PC is the most popular mod menu right now. Some gamers may find it difficult to choose between this and Simple Trainer, yet Menyoo PC is often chosen due to its additional capabilities.

Players can control the weather and activate God mode through this menu, which allows them to do whatever they want within the game. They can also use this mod to change the textures of the game to make it look more realistic.

This trainer possesses all of the qualities that a gamer desires. Menyoo PC is used to make a lot of GTA 5 videos on YouTube.

