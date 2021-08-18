Top 5 most popular Indian GTA RP servers in August 2021

The GTA RP craze has hit India as well, with tons of Indian GTA RP servers popping up and producing an ever expanding playerbase.

GTA RP servers are not like GTA online lobbies, in that each server has a specific set of rules that must be followed for players to play on that server.

Getting familiar with the rules and the people on the server takes a little time so many players prefer to play on one specific server of their choice.

Here are the most popular Indian GTA RP servers in August 2021.

Most popular Indian GTA RP servers in August 2021

1) SubversionRP (SVRP)

Subversion RP, better known as SVRP, has been one of India's biggest GTA RP servers since the beginning of GTA RP.

Subversion RP is an Asian server that made a separate server for India and Pakistan.

The server hosts many popular Indian streamers like RakaZone Gaming, JimmyGaming, TYHathoda and Qayzer Gaming.

Hype around SVRP is high at the moment due to SVRP 3.0's release just a few days back.

2) Hydra Town Role Play (HTRP)

Hydra Town Role Play is a server created and owned by Dynamo Gaming.

Dynamo Gaming is one of India's biggest GTA RP streamers, with his YouTube channel having 9.88 million subscribers.

The server has over 40,000 members including popular streamers like Cosmic YT, ROCK3T, Logan Gaming, and Dynamo himself.

The only issue is that this server is completely family friendly, so players will get penalized for swearing and saying inappropriate things.

3) GrandRP

Grand RP has been gaining popularity recently as big streamers like RakaZone Gaming have started playing on it.

Grand RP is known for having a huge variety of jobs players can take on, ranging from a car mechanic to an FBI agent.

This server has no NPC's as it runs on RageM. This might not be everyone's cup of tea as it is a little unusual to have an open world without any NPC's.

The advantage of this system is that every person on the server is a real person that can be spoken to.

4) LegacyRP

With over 22k members, Legacy RP is one of the biggest GTA RP servers in India.

It has many popular streamers on it, like RakaZone Gaming, SKplZ and SikhWarrior.

However, the server has declined a little in popularity after players started complaining about the strict rules and unfair moderators.

5) ExoLife RP

ExoLife is a small server with over 10,000 members that keeps growing day by day.

The server will slowly catch up to others by the end of 2021 if it keeps growing at this rate.

Indian streamers like RakaZone Gaming, Dynamo Gaming, and Shreeman Legend have played on this server.

