Top 5 potential cities GTA 6 could be set in

It has been eight years since we got to witness modern day Los Santos with the release of GTA 5. The GTA community can't help but wonder where the next game will be set in.

The GTA series is always set in fictional versions of real life places in America. The setting of GTA games is very important, as it determines the tone of the game, the culture of the city, the kind of characters you meet and the overall aesthetic of the open world.

GTA 6 has not even been announced yet but we would like to speculate on where the next installment would be set based on leaks and rumors.

The potential cities for GTA 6's setting

5) London

Recent leaks have suggested Rockstar is looking for settings outside the US, so a modern day 3D recreation of London would be a breath of fresh air for the series.

London is a setting which Rockstar has used in GTA: London 1969 already, and it is possible that they might return to it.

The GTA games are known for their parody of american culture so seeing their approach to UK culture will be interesting.

4) Tokyo

Image via Reddit

In 2016, it was confirmed by TechRadar that Rockstar was serious about a GTA game set in Tokyo. They eventually ended up scrapping the project because it was apparently too tough to transition the series outside of the US.

After seeing the new leaks of GTA taking place outside of the US, there is a big chance this project got renewed.

It would be great to see a GTA game set in the neon -it city of Tokyo with a plot involving the yakuza or the corrupt police system, sort of like Sleeping Dogs which was set in Hong Kong.

3) Las Venturas

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

Las Venturas is the fictional version of the city of Las Vegas in GTA San Andreas. In GTA San Andreas, players can visit the city and even do a few missions there.

This has got the community wondering if the next GTA installment will take place here.

The idea of GTA 6 taking place in modern day or 1980's sin city with all the culture and music of the 80's sounds amazing.

2) Vice City

Image via Sportskeeda

Now this one has been the most popular opinion in the community. It has been almost two decades since GTA Vice City released and it is still a fan favorite game.

Players can't wait to experience the sun-soaked, synth-heavy atmosphere of Vice City again. It would be interesting if this time we get to see Vice City in a different time period like modern day or the 1940's.

GTA 6 has a big chance of taking place in Vice City, as Rockstar has gone back to previously used locations for the newer GTA games.(GTA 4 was set in Liberty City and GTA 5 was set in Los Santos)

1) South America

"Project Americas" is supposedly the code name Rockstar has given to GTA 6 according to multiple leaks.

The leaks state that GTA 6 will be set in 1970's to 1980's, and the story will be divided into cities: Vice City and Rio De Janero. Some missions are rumored to take place in Liberty City as well.

The game is apparently inspired by the Netflix webseries "Narcos," and the tone of the game will match the tone of "Narcos".

