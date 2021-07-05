Top 5 reasons why GTA 6 is the most anticipated open-world game of today

When it comes to open-world games, the GTA franchise is the first thing that most gamers think of. It's come to the point where any open-world game map is compared to the current GTA game.

This is largely due to the high quality of the game worlds that Rockstar brings forth with each GTA game. Every game is based on a real-world location that has been extensively researched and brought to life with unrivaled realism.

Since GTA 5 was published over a decade ago, fans are naturally growing more and more excited about the next iteration. This article will go over some of the reasons why GTA 6 is so prevalent in the open-world genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 reasons why GTA 6 is so eagerly awaited by fans

1) Attention-to-detail in GTA games

Perhaps no other game developer can overtake Rockstar when it comes to detailed, lifelike gaming environments. Each GTA game has presented a unique world which has a distinct personality to itself.

From the vibrant beaches of Vice City to the shady underbelly of Liberty City, GTA games have created convincing worlds that have put all their competition to rest.

Although the GTA series is the most popular, Rockstar has released many titles with similar quality in open-world game design. This includes Bully and the Red Dead Redemption games.

With GTA 6, players expect an equally impressive game world that will leave a lasting impression.

2) The freedom to do almost anything

Freedom has always been the main focus of GTA games. The fact that players in GTA games have a vast arsenal in their pockets attests to this. This type of functionality encourages gamers to wreak mayhem while on the move.

There are also many things to do in GTA games that aren't related to chaos and violence. This provides an immersive experience like no other and keeps the player engaged for days on end.

3) Compelling storylines

Each GTA game has introduced a fascinating and distinct plot, each with its own fanbase. Some of the finest stories in the series can be found in GTA 4, Vice City, and San Andreas, and they are still spoken about today.

The stories range from a relaxed, comic perspective set in bygone eras to a somber and serious view in a modern setting. Like previous games in the franchise, fans naturally expect an engaging plot with a variety of memorable characters in GTA 6.

4) It will increase the standards for open-world games

Even before its release, GTA 5 was the most anticipated video game ever, and GTA fans are seeing history repeat itself with GTA 6. When it was released, GTA 5 redefined what an open-world game could do.

This was not the first time Rockstar had accomplished something similar. Yet, the stakes become bigger with each subsequent game. Not only is it one of the best-selling games of all time, but GTA 5, along with its online counterpart, is also among the most profitable video games ever created.

5) A possible sequel to GTA Online

GTA Online was introduced shortly after GTA 5, more than 7 years ago, and it continues to generate massive revenue for Rockstar and Take Two. As a result, it has become the typical example of a lucrative business model for the majority of game developers and producers.

The most difficult task for Rockstar will be deciding whether or not to produce a sequel to this incredibly popular online version. Because it has been continually updated over a 7-year period, the amount of content in GTA Online will be impossible to recreate in a brand new game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod