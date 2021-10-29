Top 5 reasons why GTA 6 has not been announced yet

Now that Rockstar has unveiled the remastered GTA trilogy, fans are back again to asking about GTA 6. They have been eagerly awaiting a sequel from the esteemed open-world series for quite a long time. However, Rockstar has been remarkably silent when it comes to GTA 6.

Some fans have been quite satisfied about the remastered trilogy whereas others have severely criticized it. One aspect that unites the majority of the fanbase is that most of them want a swift announcement.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why Rockstar is delaying an announcement for the game

5) Economically unwise to release it now

As long as GTA Online players continue to buy shark cards for the game, Rockstar will continue to launch GTA 5 on new platforms. This is, at the very least, how the great majority of GTA fans currently feel.

GTA Online is an important element of GTA 5, and it's still being updated on a regular basis. It's doubtful that the title will be a flop anytime soon. This is because games bring in new players almost regularly.

4) It's a closely-guarded secret

Rockstar is known for keeping secrets until the final possible minute. In most GTA games, they've hidden several Easter eggs, referring to their impending sequels.

There have been various reports that GTA 6 will be alluded to in GTA 5, but none have been proven yet. GTA 6 will almost certainly remain a top-secret project until it is ready to be released.

3) The lockdown has halted progress

Many worldwide commercial operations have been halted as a result of the current global epidemic. The video game industry hasn't been spared either, as numerous prominent corporations such as Nintendo have demonstrated.

Rockstar had engaged several of their subsidiary studios in GTA 5. Hence, it's logical to presume that they'll be participating in the GTA 6 production cycle as well. Given that COVID-19 was a worldwide pandemic, it is probable that it slowed down GTA 6's development in some way.

2) It's still under development

GTA games have highly detailed open-world locations that require a significant amount of time and work to create. The success of GTA Online might prompt Rockstar to add more content to the game currently in production.

This might cause the development of GTA 6 to take longer, pushing the release date back even further. As mentioned in the above point, the global pandemic might have affected its development as well.

1) Focus on GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition

Rockstar has been busy working on GTA 5's Expanded & Enhanced Edition. In fact, most of their major subsidiary studios might have been focused towards this next-gen console release.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is even more evident with the fact that the upcoming remastered trilogy was developed by Grove Street Games, and not one of Rockstar's major studios.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul