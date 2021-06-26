Top 5 reasons why Rockstar might not have announced GTA 6 so far

In their eagerness to learn more about GTA 6, fans frequently believe the many rumors about the game that circulate on the internet.

Rockstar has not officially confirmed GTA 6, and it is unknown whether they are even working on the game. This hasn't stopped fans from speculating on what it'll be like and when it'll be released.

Leaving aside all of the numerous unofficial sources and 'leaks,' it is indeed quite surprising that Rockstar has been totally mute on the subject.

This article will point out a few reasons why they haven't announced the game yet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 reasons why GTA 6 hasn't been announced yet

1) Rockstar doesn't want pre-release hype

Rockstar surely does not want the kind of debacle that Cyberpunk 2077 suffered from. The game was hyped and promoted for almost 8 years before being finally released, and the end product was drastically different from what they promised.

Rockstar has always been one of those companies who delivers exactly what they promise, and their gameplay trailers are always honest. They don't hype up a game until it has been finished.

As such, it would be unlikely for Rockstar to announce GTA 6 until it has been finalized.

2) No financial benefit to releasing it now

Rockstar will continue to release GTA 5 on future consoles as long as GTA Online players continue to purchase shark cards for the game. At the very least, this is how the vast majority of GTA fans feel right now.

It was just recently revealed that GTA 5 will be remastered for the current generation of consoles, and fans are already making memes about GTA 5 being rereleased every year, similar to Skyrim.

Even if Rockstar is working on GTA 6, a release date is doubtful until GTA Online's popularity declines.

3) It isn't halfway done yet

GTA games offer extremely detailed open-world environments which take a huge amount of time and effort to develop. The storyline itself is the most engaging aspect of these games and its size depends on how long Rockstar wants it to be.

The continued success of GTA Online may inspire Rockstar to add further content to the game presently in development. This may lengthen the time required to complete development on GTA 6, pushing the release date back even further.

4) They're keeping it a secret

Rockstar is renowned for preserving secrets until the very last moment. They've also hidden Easter eggs concerning their upcoming sequels in most GTA games. There are several rumors about GTA 6 being hinted at in GTA 5, but none of them have been confirmed.

It is very likely that GTA 6 will remain a secret until it is ready to be launched.

5) It will only come out with next generation consoles

At this point, it is most likely that GTA 6 is indeed happening and it will come out in just a few more years. However, if the worst case scenario is expected, the game will be delayed indefinitely, maybe until the next generation of consoles is released.

If this indeed turned out to be true, it wouldn't surprise most gamers, as it would have 10 years earlier. Gamers have become accustomed to major game developers releasing disastrous titles or canceling major projects.

However, Rockstar hasn't ever caused a major disappointment with the release of its mainstream titles.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod