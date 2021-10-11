Top 5 reasons why Rockstar should release single player DLC for GTA 5 next

GTA 5 is the only HD and 3D Universe GTA game that has never received an expansion or DLC. With the GTA 5 re-release coming out next year and the remaster trilogy about to be released, now is the best time for fans to demand a single player DLC for the game.

GTA 3's expansions were highly successful, and they introduced different maps and vastly distinct gameplay. GTA 4's expansions, on the other hand, used the same map as the base game but provided a different point of view.

GTA 5: 5 reasons why Rockstar should release Story Mode expansions

5) Players are tired of playing the same story

GTA 5 will be re-released for current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 2022. However, the trailer seems to indicate that it hasn't changed much from the original game and is essentially the same.

Players have had enough of seeing new trailers for the same game, let alone playing it. Expansions and DLC can spice things up and allow players to experience something new in the game.

4) The map in GTA 5 feels empty and incomplete

One of the most common criticisms of GTA 5 is how limited the game's map is, despite being so massive. Rockstar appears to have underutilized the map's potential, which makes it feel unfinished.

A new DLC could effectively add new locations to explore in GTA 5, as well as new activities to participate in.

3) GTA 6 is taking too long to come out

It has already been over 8 years since GTA 5 came out, and according to reports, GTA 6 isn't coming any time soon. Many fans are running out of patience and have already given up hope.

To circumvent this long-waiting, a DLC can act as a buffer for the fans.

2) GTA Online has become too repetitive

Rockstar previously stated that they are only interested in developing single-player games. Many fans, however, believe that their actions contradict their words.

They claim that Rockstar is only concerned with GTA Online's microtransactions, so much so that they disregard its many bugs.

1) Rockstar hasn't released anything new in years

The last new game that Rockstar released was Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. Since then, they haven't offered anything new. The GTA remastered trilogy and GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Editions are just new releases of old games.

Thus, it's high time that Rockstar released a single-player expansion to GTA 5's Story Mode.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi

