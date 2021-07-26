Top 5 regional Indian GTA 5 RP servers in July 2021

GTA RP has become a worldwide phenomenon, so it is only natural that it spawns region specific servers of the game to appeal to a wider audience.

GTA RP started with English being the main language, but as it grew, Russian, Spanish, German, Chinese and Japanese servers started to come out as many players felt more comfortable role-playing in their mother-tongue.

India also has many servers where Hindi is used, but apart from these has several region specific servers that are worth checking out.

In this article, we will be looking at the best regional Indian GTA RP servers in July 2021.

Best regional Indian GTA RP servers in July 2021

1) Mallu Role-Play (MRP)

Mallu Role-Play, also known as MRP for short, was Kerala's first GTA RP server.

The main language of this server is Malyalam, so players can give this server a try if they speak the language. The server was launched in August 2019 and now hosts many Malyali streamers and content creators.

2) Ullasa Ulagam

Ullasa Ulagam is a Tamil server that was created on May 20, 2020.

The server's main language is Tamil, so players from the south will feel right at home on this server. The server has around 4,943 members in 2021 but it is slowly growing as GTA RP becomes more accessible.

3) Kerala Mallu Roleplay (KMRP)

This is another Malyali server created in Kerala.

Kerala Mallu Role-Play, KMRP for short, was created in 2020 has 677 members in 2021.

4) Maratha Empire RP (MERP)

The Maratha Empire RP server, also known as MERP for short, is one of Maharashtra's first regional RP servers.

The main language of this server is Marathi but a little Hindi here and there isn't an issue. The server was created in October 2020 and has over 2,700 members in July 2021.

5) Punjabi RP server

The Punjabi RP server is India's most popular Punjabi server. The server's main language is Punjabi but a little bit of english is acceptable. The server uses FiveM as a base, so it has all the functions of base FiveM RolePlay servers.

