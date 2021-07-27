Top 5 slowest cars from the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

The new GTA Online update is out, and it has introduced ten new cars for players to buy and cruise around Los Santos.

YouTuber Broughy1322 did an in-depth analysis of all of the new cars in the Los Santos Tuners update. Because of the lack of better evidence, the video is widely being accepted as a credible source. All the speeds mentioned in this article will be based off his analysis video.

This article lists down the five slowest cars introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update.

Slowest cars from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online

1) Vulkar Warrener HKR

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Vulkar Warrener HKR is the slowest car released in the new update with a top speed of only 171 km/hr.

The pickup truck/utility sedan has a price of $1,260,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Auto website and has a trade price of $945,000.

2) Vapid Dominator GTT

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

This Fast and Furious inspired muscle car is probably the coolest looking car released in the new update. Sadly, it falls short in the speed department.

The Vapid Dominator GTT has a top speed of 186 km/hr which is pretty slow, but it has exceptional acceleration and good handling.

The Vapid Dominator GTT is priced at $1,220,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Auto website and has a trade price of $915,000.

3) Annis Remus

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Annis Remus is a retro sports car clearly inspired by Nissan's S13 Silvia.

The car has the same top speed as the Vapid Dominator GTT, which is not great for a sports car. Other than that, the car has great offroad handling just like the Vapid Dominator GTT.

The Annis Remus is priced at $1,370,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Auto website and has a trade price of $1,027,500.

4) Obey Tailgater S

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Obey Tailgater S is a four-door sports sedan with a top speed of 186.3 km/hr.

There is again not much difference between this car and the previous two entries on the list when it comes to speed. This luxury sedan does suffer from issues like braking and turning because of its massive weight, making the vehicle a no-go for any sort of racing.

The Obey Tailgater S is priced at $1,495,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website and has a tride price of $1,121,250.

5) Annis Euros

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Annis Euros is a modern day reimagining of the Nissan 300ZX, a famous Japanese sports car in the 90's.

The two-door sports car looks amazing but sadly suffers from a very low speed of only 187.5 km/hr. It also has very poor acceleration compared to other cars in its category.

The Annis Euros is priced at $1,800,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website and has a trade price of $1,350,000.

Edited by Ashish Yadav