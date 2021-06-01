Top 5 sports car mods for GTA 5

Cars play a huge role in the GTA 5. There is nothing better than cruising the streets of Los Santos in a ride of your choice.

Ever since GTA 5's release on PC in 2015, modders have developed a variety of great car mods for the game. These mods range from simple texture re-skins to realistic driving.

Note: This article is based on the writer's personal opinions.

Here are the best sports car mods in GTA 5

5) Chevrolet Corvette C8 2020

Image via libertycity.net

This mod adds the Chevrolet Corvette C8 2020 to the game. Although GTA 5 has a ton of supercars to pick from, there is just something about the Chevrolet Corvette that makes it irresistible.

The car model also has a fully functioning interior and a sun-roof which can be toggled. You can also change the paintjob by visiting Los Santos Customs.

You can download the mod by clicking here.

4) Lamborghini Centenario Lp770-4 Police

This car mod adds the Lamborghini Centenario Lp770-4 to the game .This mod gives a LSPD themed stylish re-skin to Lamborghini Centenario Lp770-4.

The mod comes with working sirens and police lights with toggle functionality for the car.

This mod is great for the GTA role-playing community as well. Players can role-play as police officers and take the immersion one step further with this mod.

You can download the mod by clicking here.

3) Custom Car Engine Sounds Pack

Custom car engine sound packs change the sound your car makes. Players who want to change their car's engine sound can use this mod to replace it.

The mod includes the following car engine sounds:

Toyota Supra 3.0L I6 T 2JZ-GTE

Mazda RX7 1.3L Twin Rotor 13B-REW

Honda S2000 AP Series 2.2L I6 F22C1

Lamborghini Aventador 6.5L V12 L539

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 2.6L I6 TT RB26DETT

Nissan Silvia And SX Series 2.0 I4 T SR20DET

This pack is great for car enthusiasts who wish to make their in-game cars sound authentic like their real life counter parts.

You can download the mod by clicking here.

2) Realistic Driving

The realistic driving mod changes the driving physics in GTA 5, making it as realistic as possible.

The mod adds downforce, realistic turning, sensitive drifting, realistic acceleration,etc. to the cars in GTA 5. This mod adds an extra level of challenge if normal driving in the game feels too easy.

You can download the mod by clicking here.

1) Batmobile Animated

Image via GTA5-Mods.com

The batmobile animated mod lets players drive the iconic batmobile from the Batman animated series in GTA 5.

The batmobile is fully functional with fully built interiors and lights. You can change the paintjob from the mod files.

This mod should be paired with a Batman skin for your character for the ultimate Batman role-playing experience in GTA 5.

You can download the mod by clicking here.

Note: This mod is still under development so it might be buggy.

