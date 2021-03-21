Top 5 things to avoid when running businesses in GTA Online

Unlike most conventional online multiplayer games, there is more than one way to play GTA Online. Conventionally, the gameplay loop in most online multiplayer games involves the player participating in a set number of match types and game modes.

In GTA Online, players have complete control over how they choose to spend their time in-game. They can choose to exclusively play in an Adversary Mode, Arena War match type, or even run a few businesses.

A business essentially guarantees that players can make money on an hourly basis, thus ensuring massive profits. Each business requires a lot of leg-work, but the payout is usually decent enough to make it worth the while in GTA Online.

It is quite easy to make mistakes when it comes to businesses, especially when starting out. Here's a look at some of the most common mistakes players make when running a GTA Online business.

Five best aspects to avoid when running businesses in GTA Online

#1 - Document Forgery

For players who have been playing GTA Online since the very start, MC Businesses were probably their first taste of the business side of things. Out of all the MC Businesses that players can buy, Document Forgery is, by far, the least profitable.

If players work hard enough, they will find value in it, but not nearly as much as the other GTA Online businesses. Many have nostalgic affection attached to the Document Forgery business, as it very well could be the player's first building block for their criminal empire.

But if they are strapped for cash in GTA Online, gamers might be better off not getting into this business.

#2 - Buying and upgrading every MC Business

When it comes to MC Businesses in GTA Online, a common rookie mistake is that players might get tempted to buy and upgrade every one of them. The only way that makes sense is if they exclusively want to engage with MC Business all day.

This is not always the case, so it doesn't make sense to upgrade every business, as not all of them are worth the acquisition and upgrade. The fanbase seems to agree that the Cocaine Lockup is, by far, the most profitable of the plot and should be the only business players upgrade to the max.

#3 - Not stacking the warehouse with standard and mid-tier vehicles

GTA Online players know that the actual profits in the Import/Export businesses lie with top-end cars. Thus, they only try and source high-end vehicles exclusively to make the most amount of money in the game.

The trick is to stack the warehouse with different vehicle types and get the game only to provide high-end vehicle sourcing missions. The most common method to do this is to source ten standard vehicles and ten mid-range, so the following 12 vehicles sourced are high-end.

Players must note that each vehicle stacked in the warehouse must be unique, both mid-range and standard.

#4 - Buying a high-end apartment/facility/arcade without friends to heist with

Heisting with strangers from matchmaking can be an absolute nightmare as the game mode relies on effective communication and skill. Both are severely affected when playing with randoms in GTA Online.

Heists are always a great way to make money and grind for days on end. The Cayo Perico Heist is the only one in the game yet that players can complete Solo, meaning they need not necessarily play with friends.

On the other hand, every other heist requires gamers to enter into matchmaking or play with a crew or friends. GTA Online's heists are intricate PvE missions that can only be completed effectively through communication and coordination.

#5 - Buying the Nightclub early on

Most businesses in GTA Online can be run relatively early on in the game as the player's first taste of businesses, bar the Nightclub. It is best-suited for much later in the game and only as a way to support and complement the player's other companies in GTA Online.

The Nightclub is quite profitable and will cover every other business' costs, but it shouldn't be the player's first purchase. The MC Business is always a good starting point for beginners, and the Nightclub should be reserved for the end game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.