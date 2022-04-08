Top 5 things to expect from a GTA 6 trailer in 2022

GTA 6 being 'well underway' active development has calmed the nerves of many fans of the series. For a long time, there was no word from Rockstar about the next game. February 4, 2022 marked the date of the announcement. However, there has been complete radio silence since.

All fans have are rumors and leaks, most of which amount to nothing. GTA Online continues to get update after update, which has unnerved fans a little. Most fans are expecting a trailer sometime this year, but when it comes to Rockstar no one really knows. However, many have expectations as to what they would like to see in the trailer.

GTA 6 trailer expectations

5) Trailer release this year

Back when the GTA 5 trailer dropped on November 2, 2011, every fan of the franchise was ecstatic. It was what they had been waiting for. Rockstar had suddenly started receiving love and praise from the fans. Rockstar is currently in a tight spot with the flop of the Definitive Trilogy and E&E. The game is doing great on the sales charts. Fans have quite the opposite opinion, however.

A lot of flak has been going Rockstar's way ever since they announced E&E. However, one thing in the post released on February 4, 2022 canceled out all the hate. Confirming Grand Theft Auto 6 at the end of the post completely turned every frown upside-down. Releasing a trailer soon would do the same and Rockstar needs it now, more than ever.

4) Return to Vice City

Vice City has become the top requested place for GTA 6 to be set in.

The setting for the next game has been discussed at length and the debate continues. Some fans want a completely new destination, probably outside the USA. However, most fans want to go back to Vice City. Rumors and leaks linking the next game to Vice City are plenty.

These discussions also include a timeline wishlist. Fans want to see Rockstar's rendition of Miami in the 80s. The remaster didn't quite hit the spot and fans want a do-over. An opening shot with the Malibu Club would certainly make fans go crazy.

3) Protagonist(s)

Grand Theft Auto has brought some of the best protagonists to gamers. There have been great ones like Tommy, Claude, CJ, and Franklin. All of them made an indelible mark on fans' minds, and they will be remembered forever. The GTA 6 trailer should show its protagonist in vivid detail (as much as a trailer allows).

The single and multi-protagonist debate is quite balanced as fans can't seem to choose either one. That aside, fans have also come across speculations regarding a female lead in the upcoming game. Some leaks even pointed towards a sibling multi-protagonist approach. That will definitely be a first for the series.

2) Plot and Story

A trailer is essentially a taste of things to come. This point references to exactly that and does not expect for the whole jist of the story to be revealed in the trailer. An exciting trailer that drops hints here and there is the best.

There are tons of movies and games that have great trailers but are bad products. Not that it means GTA 6 will be the same, but the trailer should make gamers want to play it out of interest.

1) Gameplay

Gameplay inclusion in the trailer is essential as it shows the game to the fans

Gameplay is a very important inclusion in the trailer. It lets fans see how the actual game looks while it's being played. A bunch of cut scenes stitched together might look cool, but it isn't what fans really want.

Gameplay also helps show off new inclusions and upgrades. Grand Theft Auto 6 needs all the love it can get after Rockstar's recent track record. If they want to get it right, they should listen to the community.

