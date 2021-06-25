Top 5 things fans would like to see in future GTA Online updates

GTA Online's next big summer update is due to launch soon, and players can't wait to learn what it will bring.

The weekly update on Thursday brought about several new game modes, but players are also expecting something big from the main update. Fans have demanded several new features from Rockstar in upcoming updates to GTA Online. Some of these are related to gameplay changes or new content.

This article will go through some of the things that fans wish to see, not necessarily in the upcoming update, but for future updates in general.

The community would love to see these updates in GTA Online

1) Better anti-cheat system

The multiplayer experience in GTA Online is often ruined due to the presence of hackers in the game. These players use mods specifically made for the online variant that alters gameplay in an unethical way.

These mods may grant them a large amount of in-game money, which other players have to grind or pay real-life money to earn. They may also use mods like invincibility to grief other players in freemode or ruin co-op missions.

Hackers are a consistent problem in GTA Online, and many players have complained that the anti-hacking system in the game is ineffective.

2) New vehicles and customization

One of the most common expectations from an update in GTA Online is to see new vehicles. The game has close to 700 vehicles, and this list is ever-expanding. This fact makes GTA Online a car-centric game over everything else.

Adding new cars to one’s garage is something most players look forward to in the game. This is why future updates should include more interesting vehicles with extensive customizations.

3) More solo missions

A large number of players in GTA Online prefer to play the game solo. As a result, there are many missions, particularly heists, that require co-op play in the game. Quite naturally, various PvP game modes are also present.

Yet, many of the missions in GTA Online do not require multiple players and can be experienced alone. These offer a single-player story-mode experience in an online setting and are often the more popular choice.

Rockstar should focus more on solo players and add more such missions to the game.

4) Non-violent game mode

Griefers are a major nuisance in multiplayer games like GTA Online, where players are in a sandbox environment. These are toxic players whose idea of fun is ruining the experience of others.

This forces many interested players to stop playing the game or constantly switch lobbies to find a more mature environment. A ‘non-violent’ game mode could be incorporated into GTA Online, which would disable weapons and weaponized vehicles in it.

This would allow players to meet up and hang out with other players, compete in games and races, or have an immersive roleplaying experience.

5) Missions in new locations

Several GTA Online players are demanding missions in new locations outside San Andreas. This could be implemented like the mission Saint Mark’s Bistro in GTA San Andreas, where CJ travels to Liberty City.

Missions like these could include a small portion of another city in the GTA Universe, such as Liberty City, Vice City, or even Carcer City. In addition, the Cayo Perico heist introduced a new island for the mission to take place on, and Rockstar should release additional missions like this in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen