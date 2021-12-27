Top 5 things to do with friends in GTA Online Winter Update 2021

GTA Online is currently celebrating the holiday season with a Festive Surprise update. During this week (December 23 to 29), Los Santos and Blaine County will remain blanketed by snow, and the entire map stays white.

This is when visibility is reduced, traction is decreased, and players can pick up snowballs. This article presents a few ways to enjoy this fresh gameplay dynamic with friends in GTA Online.

GTA Online: 5 best ways to enjoy the snow with friends in the Festive Surprise 2021

5) Play a random deathmatch

There are various types of game modes in GTA Online that are essentially deathmatches. Some of these are team-based, while others are free-for-all. The best and most challenging deathmatches in the winter update will be those that take place in the countryside, with players preferably wearing winter camouflage clothing.

In such a scenario, players would require a keen eye to spot enemies, thereby adding a new aspect to the gameplay.

4) Play the Stockpile Adversary Mode

Players can get 2x GTA$ and RP by playing Adversary Mode: Stockpile this week. This game mode involves capturing checkpoint flags while engaging in dogfights above Los Santos.

The snowfall in GTA Online reduces visibility, especially in the air. This will add a new layer of difficulty to Stockpile, making it a survival of the fittest.

3) Have a snowball fight

The most obvious and basic ability added to GTA Online during the winter update is that of picking up snowballs. Players can use this against each other, as these snowballs can be quite lethal. All it takes is ten of these projectiles to take another player down.

2) Get in a street race

Snowfall doesn't just reduce visibility in GTA Online. It also makes the roads much more slippery. This will be a great time for players to push their driving skills to the max while challenging others.

1) Complete a rally race

Just like with street races, off-road races are also much more challenging in the snow. The layer of snow sometimes makes it harder to guess where the road ends, enhancing the rally experience.

