Top 5 things GTA 6 should do better than GTA 5

GTA games have always delivered something unique with each of their major titles. Every time a GTA game is released, it sets a new standard for video games, which is an improvement over its predecessors.

GTA 3 was revolutionary when it was released, and it established a clear formula for subsequent GTA games. Consequent games were significantly more ambitious than their previous entries, with substantial improvements and additions contributing to their popularity.

Even though each game has its own set of flaws, the GTA series has never been a huge letdown. This article will go through a few aspects of GTA 5 that the sequel should improve on. It will also involve criticism of these elements.

GTA 6 should improve upon GTA 5 in the following areas

1) Better Storyline

Fans were divided over the storyline of GTA 4 when it came out. Many struggled to adjust to the darker, more realistic setting. GTA 5 tried to mix elements of previous games with this newfound focus on realism.

The result was a narrative that infused the personal lives of its protagonists into the storyline, with a somewhat poor attempt at humor. In addition, missions lack the variety found in prior games, and the story often tries to mimic a drama series instead of a crime thriller.

2) Better characters

GTA 5 had an interesting cast of side characters in the game. Michael's family, Lester, Lamar, Ron, and Wade all add to the charm of the GTA formula.

However, the negative characters in the game lacked in many ways. Some of them were quite unconvincing, while others were hardly noticeable.

Officer Tenpenny from GTA San Andreas, Sonny and Diaz from GTA Vice City, and Rascalov from GTA 4 are some of the most memorable antagonists. Unfortunately, compared to them, the antagonists in GTA 5 are barely worth remembering.

3) Better protagonists

GTA 5 was the first time in the series that players could switch between three playable protagonists. Michael is a retired criminal with family issues, Franklin is a young upstart in the criminal world, and Trevor is a deranged psychopath.

The story revolved around the lives of these protagonists and their backstories. Yet, there are a few inconsistencies and flaws in their portrayal. For example, Trevor often comes off as childishly exaggerated in his outbursts, making for some awkward and unnecessary moments.

Franklin's character development had great potential but was clearly overshadowed by the other protagonists and even side characters like Lamar. Michael was the most intriguing of the three, but he often came across as a tired old man, which influenced the overall feel of the GTA 5 storyline.

4) Better Map

GTA 5 saw a return to the state of San Andreas that was first featured in GTA San Andreas. But this time around, players could only explore Los Santos and its countryside, Blaine County.

GTA San Andreas was the first and only game in the 3D Universe to have multiple cities. If rumors are to be believed, GTA 6 is supposed to incorporate this feature. GTA 5's Los Santos is a much more refined and dense environment, which feels like Los Angeles, the city it is based on.

Yet the unique charm of three different cities was absent from the game, and fans would love to see a much more vivid map in its sequel.

5) Better side activities

Starting with GTA San Andreas, the GTA series saw a massive increase in the number of side activities players could do in the games. Serving as a break from the story missions, this also increases the player's immersion in the game world.

GTA 5 did not have as much side activity as its predecessors, as many fans had expected. Several games and activities available in GTA 4 were also missing. This was compensated by the Strangers and Freaks missions, which were a unique and welcome change to the game.

Seeing how long Rockstar is taking to develop the game, it would only be natural for fans to expect that GTA 6 will have much more side activities than any other GTA title.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen