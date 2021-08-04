Top 5 things GTA 6 can do in its story mode

GTA 5 has been out for nearly 8 years now, and players mostly stick to its online variant nowadays. Yet, its story mode was still much more successful than any GTA game ever.

Fans are naturally expecting its sequel to be an even better experience. This brings up many questions regarding how GTA 6 should turn out. There is an ever-present dilemma about what to include and what to avoid.

While many of these demands have been quite popular, some of them may even be contradictory. This article lists several improvements that GTA 6 can implement in its single-player mode to make it a better game.

GTA 6: 5 things that should be there in the Story Mode

1) Movie-inspired storyline

The GTA series has always provided an engaging narrative in the majority of their games. Some of these have been heavily influenced by films and TV shows. GTA Vice City, for example, was inspired by the movie Scarface and the TV series Miami Vice.

GTA 4 was somewhat inspired by movies (like the Brat series), but it also retained a sense of originality. Similarly, GTA 6 could benefit from introducing an original story but with inputs from movies.

2) More realism

The GTA series has had a complicated relationship with realism. Most GTA games have a mix of realism and absurdity. On the one hand, there are several gameplay elements that make the games feel realistic. On the other hand, there are numerous missions which make for an over-the-top experience.

However, Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption series places a strong emphasis on realism. Many fans feel that GTA 6 should steer towards this direction.

3) RPG elements

GTA San Andreas introduced a bunch of new features that have never reappeared in its sequels. These were RPG-like gameplay elements like body muscle and fat maintenance. GTA 5 did have a skill progression system, but it was not as complex as its predecessor's.

It would be great if GTA 6 brought back some of these aspects. Not only would it enhance gameplay, but it would also create an immersive experience.

4) Single protagonist

GTA 5 took an ambitious new step never seen before in the series. The game had multiple protagonists (Michael, Franklin and Trevor), as opposed to a singular protagonist like in earlier titles. While this has its advantages, there isn't any reason for it being useful in the game.

Many felt that the story suffered from a lack of focus because of the three different protagonists. It also felt biased towards Michael, while the other two seemed underdeveloped or unconvincing. GTA 6 should focus on a single playable character and create a convincing, immersive experience.

5) More interiors

Having more accessible interiors is always a good sign in an open-world video game. GTA 5 has many detailed interiors in the game, but most of them are only restricted to certain missions.

A large city map with only a few enterable buildings can get boring pretty soon. This is why GTA 6 should focus more on a detailed game map over a massive and empty one.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

