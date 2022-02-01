Top 5 things that Rockstar should look to incorporate in GTA 6

With the start of the year, new rumors about GTA 6 are circulating, and fans are getting pumped up once more. Many of them are anticipating an announcement for the game, while others are making a wishlist for what they want to see.

This article points out a few things that Rockstar should include in the next game to appease their fanbase. Some of these are features from earlier titles, while others are completely new.

What are the features Rockstar should implement to improve GTA 6

5) Multiple cities or distinct locations

The first two Grand Theft Auto games (2D Universe) featured several different maps or locations that were quite distinct from one another. The iconic locations of Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas have since been revisited in the sequels.

However, apart from GTA San Andreas, there's no other 3D or HD Universe game where players can visit distinct locales. This should be addressed in the upcoming game by dividing the map into unique regions, each with their own identities.

4) Fast travel

Just like in the previously mentioned point, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is the only game in the series to feature this feature (fast travel via airports). This feature should be added to the next game, especially if the map is huge.

3) Solo online mode

A major drawback to GTA Online is the fact that griefers and hackers are abundant in the game. This discourages players from going into a public lobby with others. As such, most players nowadays use certain exploits to get into a solo public lobby.

The next game should put an end to this issue by putting more emphasis on solo multiplayer gameplay. While this sounds ironic, it is something that many players enjoy, especially since GTA Online has an RPG aspect that the Story Mode lacks.

2) Less arcade-like driving

Grand Theft Auto began as a game that's based around cars. This is reflected in the title itself. However, other than GTA 4, all the other games have arcade-like controls when it comes to driving.

Even Grand Theft Auto Online, which has an ever-expanding list of cars, seems to suffer from this issue. The driving experience feels worse with a controller, as the left stick is extremely sensitive.

On the other hand, Mafia: Definitive Edition presents a great balance between arcade and realism in driving. The next game should strive to be more like the Mafia games when it comes to handling cars.

1) An alternative to grinding in multiplayer

If GTA 6 does include multiplayer (which it most probably will), it shouldn't encourage grinding. Instead, Rockstar could implement a feature that rewards patience.

Passive moneymaking should be one of the most significant ways of earning money in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

