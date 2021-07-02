Top 5 most thrilling GTA 5 Story Mode missions of all time

GTA 5 is easily the most outrageous game in the Grand Theft Auto series. It really outshines all the other iterations in terms of the scale of each mission.

Rockstar's focus on heists is what made GTA 5 so great whereas in previous GTA games, a heist was a rare occurrence.

Many of the missions in the game have been inspired by action thrillers and hollywood classics.

This article will talk about the most enthralling missions in GTA 5's story mode.

The most thrilling GTA 5 missions of all time

#1- Three's Company

Three's company was a mission where players first saw the potential of GTA 5. It was the first mission in which all three protagonists were involved and switching between them was seamless.

The mission premise is pretty cool as well, Michael has to zip line down the FIB building and has to extract a "Person of Interest" from an interrogation room. The task has to be accomplished all while hanging from a zip line connected to the helicopter hovering over Michael.

#2- Monkey Business

In this mission, the three protagonists have to infiltrate humane labs without being noticed and extract a deadly nerve toxin or shaving cream, according to Michael.

They enter the lab through cooling pipes to incapacitate scientists and guards silently with stun guns. After getting their hands on the toxin, the crew must fight their way out of the lab and hook the toxin container to a cargobob piloted by Trevor.

Players will then need to get the nerve toxin back to base without moving around too much to prevent it from leaking.

The mission felt like something straight out of the Mission Impossible franchise. It is thrilling, has high stakes to it and requires a bit of thinking, unlike some other missions where players just go in guns blazing.

#3- Blitz Play

Boiler suits, cool masks and a ton of shooting. What more could players want?

In this mission, players ram into an armored truck and steal the contents inside it. After stealing the contents, they need to face waves of police who come on foot, in helicopters and as snipers on the rooftops.

Blitz Play pays homage to Robert De Niro's classic "Heat." The heist is very similar to the one he and his crew pulled off at the beginning of the film.

#4- The Paleto Score

The Paleto Score is one of the most over-the-top missions of the GTA series.

The mission starts off as a simple bank heist to secure funds for an FIB operation, but then the protagonists exit the bank in full armor and a minigun.

Players will then need to go through the Paleto Bay area shredding everything in their path with a minigun. The army, police and even merryweather show up but none of them are a match for the protagonists.

#5- Minor Turbulence

Minor Tubulence has players follow a Merryweather cargo plane on a crop duster, flying it into the back of the cargo plane, killing every mercenary onboard. This is followed by hijacking the plane, flying it to downtown Los Santos, getting chased by army jets and finally being shot down near Sandy Shores.

The absolute insanity of this mission was breathtaking and the cherry on top is that Trevor does all of this just to fail in the end.

This was easily one of the most thrilling missions in the whole GTA series.

