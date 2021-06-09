5 tips to make money quickly in GTA Online

GTA Online offers players a ton of ways to earn money in the city of Los Santos. The game rewards players for taking up jobs and doing activities in the game world. Players can make money from businesses to death matches.

In GTA Online, money is essential to buy cars, weapons, apartments, businesses, clothes, etc. New items are routinely added with every update. In many cases, players are required to invest in these items.

Many players are put off by the long grind for in-game money and feel the need to purchase Shark Cards with real-life money. But there are a ton of quick and easy ways players can make money in GTA Online.

Fastest ways to make money in GTA Online

1) Time trials

Time trials in GTA Online are race tracks that need to be completed within a given time limit. Players who are skilled at driving can easily make money from doing these things.

On average, a time trial will give players around 100,000 dollars on completion. The time trial can be replayed, but completion will only be given on the first successful attempt.

Time trials are updated every week and sometimes are even a part of double money events.

2) Double Money Events

Double money events frequently occur in GTA online. In double money events, various jobs and races offer double the amount of money and RP.

Double money missions always change from event to event, so there is always variety. Players should grind the double money missions as much as possible before the event is over to earn huge amounts of money.

3) Contact Missions for Gerald

The contact missions given by Gerald are great ways to earn quick money. These are assassination missions in which players have to eliminate targets given by Geralt.

The trick with these missions is to get a helicopter or an armored vehicle to protect the player from gunfire. These missions can be done quickly and repeatedly to earn money.

These missions get unlocked fairly early in the game, so it is a great way for new players to start accumulating wealth.

4) Vehicle cargo missions

Vehicle cargo missions can be done after becoming CEO and owning a vehicle warehouse.

Players can activate the mission from their organization's office computer by selecting "vehicle cargo" and then selecting "source vehicle." Players will then need to steal the vehicle and drive it back to their vehicle warehouse. Players need to drive the vehicle back with as little damage as possible because corrosion will result in repair costs, thereby impacting profit.

Once the vehicle is delivered to the warehouse, the player can use the laptop again to export the vehicle for a profit. Skilled drivers can complete these missions quickly and make a huge amount of money.

5) Heists

Engaging in heists in GTA Online is hands down the best way to earn money.

This can be done with crew members with each person getting a cut of the total take. They can also be done solo, which is tougher, but the entire take goes to the player.

On average, players should walk away with a minimum of $400,000 cut in the newer heists like the Diamond Casino and Doomsday Heists.

The Cayo Perico Heist is easily one of the most profitable activities in GTA Online as it can be done solo. No longer will players have to wait a long time in matchmaking and hopefully run into a good crew and divide the total sum.

This heist requires the player to purchase a Kosatka submarine with a hefty price of $2.2 million, but players can easily make that money back by repeating the heist.

