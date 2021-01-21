5 most underrated characters from GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is often remembered for its amazing character cast of characters. But there are a few underrated characters that don't get the recognition they deserve.

A discussion about who can be classified as underrated is bound to spark disagreements. Hence, it's important to distinguish that some characters are perceived as being underrated when they're ignored or hated by the community. Nonetheless, every character has its fans.

This list only includes characters from GTA Vice City. Exclusive characters from Vice City Stories are not included in this list. Furthermore, this list focuses on a character's contributions within GTA Vice City, so Ken Rosenberg's moments in GTA San Andreas is not being considered.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Five underrated characters from GTA Vice City

#5 - Mercedes Cortez

Image via GTA Wiki

Unfortunately, the plot about Cortez being Vercetti's romantic interest was dropped by the studio. This could've helped develop her character further. Still, Cortez is crucial to Vercetti's businesses because she acts in his adult films and helps entertain Love Fist at Vercetti's request.

Characters in GTA Vice City are often seen having one or two prominent traits. For Cortez, it is promiscuity. Nonetheless, she helps Vercetti whenever he asks. This loyalty makes Cortez one of the most underrated characters.

#4 - Earnest Kelly

Image via GTA Wiki

It isn't often the case that Vercetti genuinely cares about another character. His relationship with Kelly is interesting partially because Vercetti's father also worked at print works. Apart from that, Vercetti wanted to use his business for legitimate means at first. It was Kelly who convinced him to start counterfeiting on a larger scale.

Kelly gets attacked by Forelli's men later on in the game, worrying Vercetti. Kelley seems to be reliable and mature, acting as a pseudo-father figure to Vercetti. This character is quite underrated in the gaming community because this name rarely comes up in discussions.

#3 - Pastor Richards

Image via GTA Wiki

Pastor Richards is an interesting case. He is considered underrated because he doesn't have a large role in GTA Vice City. However, the full-screen time for his role was scrapped in development. His situation puts him in this category. But this character is also underrated because his role in the game is also fascinating.

Pastor Richards isn't a random character that shows up every now-and-then. He is present at Cortez's party. Clearly, this is a significant character in the world of Vice City. A lot of his personality comes through over the radio in GTA Vice City. VCPR portrays him as a hypocritical evangelist manipulating his audience.

#2 - Auntie Poulet

Image via GTA Wiki

Auntie Poulet is 86 years old Haitian lady, making her one of the oldest characters in GTA's history. She fulfills a bizarre role in GTA Vice City because she is known for brainwashing a protagonist with a potion. She also has the power to make Vercetti do her bidding against the Cubans. Although Haitians' portrayal in GTA Vice City is controversial, Auntie Poulet is still an interesting and underrated character.

She survived the events of Vice City despite Auntie Poulet blowing up the Haitian drug factory in the end. This character is shrouded in mystery and raises a lot of questions. For example, why does she stop manipulating Vercetti?

#1 - Thor

Image via Wikipedia

Plenty of players prefer listening to radio stations playing music. These players will definitely notice Thor's presence in GTA Vice City. The Nordic diety bestows his ancient wisdom to the guests of K-Chat. This makes him endearing to all.

The juxtaposition shown in the game between his ancient customs and the modern-day events is a treat. Some players believe that this is just a random person pretending to be Thor. Nonetheless, this character's interactions with the guests are memorable. Thor is underrated mainly because many players don't know about his presence in the game.