Top 5 most underrated features available in GTA Online

GTA Online is one of the most open-ended games made by Rockstar. However, it has tons of features that aren't appreciated as often as they should be.

Rockstar hit the jackpot with GTA Online. The game, which was initially considered unsuccessful, turned out to be the most lucrative venture they've ever made. It continues to generate billions of dollars in revenue, year after year.

GTA Online's popularity hasn't died down, and it won't diminish anytime soon. The game already has a huge number of active players. The latest update, Los Santos Tuners, has only increased this number.

GTA Online has many features which contribute to its popularity. Some of these are either taken for granted or are simply underrated. This article aims to explore such components of the game.

GTA Online: 5 of the most overlooked features in the game

5) Player customizability

GTA Online is the only game in the franchise to include a customizable protagonist. Players can customize their characters to their heart's content, with the added option of choosing various Rockstar Games characters as parents.

This works out for the game since it does not follow a linear and coherent storyline like GTA 5's story mode. Players are free to choose their own destiny and compete against countless others doing the same thing.

4) Content creator

The content creator adds a whole new level of freedom to GTA Online. Players can design their own racetracks and death-match maps in the game with this feature.

They can choose to share it only with their friends or upload it for the whole community. The content creator has allowed enhanced racing on realistic tracks as well as some intense death-match sessions.

3) Interaction menu

The interaction menu is the most vital yet overlooked feature in GTA Online. It enables several necessary features like voice chat, vehicle access, and eating snacks, among others. It also allows players to customize some visual aspects of their characters.

The Los Santos Tuners update added the option of lowering or raising the vehicle's stance via the interaction menu.

2) Joining/creating a Crew

Creating or joining a crew was a feature that Rockstar introduced with Max Payne 3's multiplayer mode. It allows players to create their own group or join an existing one.

Apart from enjoying several benefits, players also get to be a part of a unique group. Crews formed in Max Payne 3 are accessible in GTA Online and vice versa.

1) Empire/business management

One of the most vital aspects of playing GTA Online is to manage a criminal empire. This is done through buying and running several in-game properties, each of which presents unique jobs.

Empire management was first introduced in GTA San Andreas and refined in GTA Vice City Stories. Although this is a basic feature of its gameplay, GTA Online wouldn't have been the same without it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

