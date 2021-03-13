Top 5 most underwhelming villains in the GTA series

As great as some GTA villains are, some are bound to be underwhelming and end up as a complete disappointment for the player to fight.

More specifically, these villains are underwhelming because they aren't as interesting as some of the other villains in the series. Somebody like Big Smoke is easily recognizable even among the casual fans of the GTA series. Somebody like Massimo Torini would likely get a response on par with "Who?"

It goes without saying that this list will only include major villains. Minor boss characters that appear in only one mission and reuse a generic pedestrian model will not qualify as an underwhelming villain. This list focuses more on the named and unique villains that fail to live up to expectations.

Top five most underwhelming villains in the GTA series

#5 - Diego Mendez (GTA Vice City Stories)

Being the less charismatic brother often hampers one's chances of not being an underwhelming villain. However, he's the least underwhelming villain on this list and is on by virtue of being more underwhelming than other major villains.

Unlike the other villains on this list, he has a prominent role in the game he shows up in. Predictably, this means he shows up in more than just two missions, and he has some memorable moments to his name by comparison.

#4 - Ryder (GTA San Andreas)

Ryder is a fantastic character throughout GTA San Andreas, but he ultimately makes for a very underwhelming antagonist. His betrayal toward Grove Street was memorable, but the fact that the game ignores him at every point of the game until his death makes him a very underwhelming villain.

After his betrayal, the last time he had any significance was several missions later when CJ has to kill him on Pier 69. After his death, he's completely forgotten about just as he was completely forgotten about before it.

#3 - Paulie Sindacco (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Paulie might be more memorable than the underwhelming main villain of GTA Liberty City Stories, but that isn't saying much. To his credit, his connection with Las Venturas is pretty cool, and being called "The Invisible Don" at least works in his favor.

However, he's a little too invisible to be memorable, thus making him an underwhelming villain. Like other forgettable villains, he only appears in two missions, and GTA Liberty City Stories has plenty of missions. To only have two in that game is kinda sad.

#2 - Colombian Cartel Lieutenant (GTA Advance)

His real name is unknown, but some fans know this minor villain as the Colombian Cartel Lieutenant. He only appears in two missions and doesn't show up in any capacity in GTA III, which takes place a few years after GTA Advance.

Players can spare him if they don't want to kill him, but it's not exactly like they're sparing a memorable character. What makes him an underwhelming villain is that he's not only a tertiary antagonist, but his only role is to build up the next antagonist.

#1 - Massimo Torini (GTA Liberty City Stories)

Imagine a main villain that works against a supporting character and has no beef with the main protagonist directly, so much so that the main villain doesn't show up until the end of the game. He shows up on two missions, and it's hard to find anybody that wouldn't find Massimo to be an underwhelming villain.

His personality isn't particularly memorable, either. In fact, the most memorable thing is that he bears a passing resemblance to Joseph Stalin, but that's not enough to make him a memorable villain.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.