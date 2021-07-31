5 most useful GTA Online cars that are also budget-friendly

GTA Online has a great variety of cars ranging from sports cars to muscle cars. As new updates keep rolling out, more cars are added to the game and these new cars are very rarely pocket friendly.

This leaves many players frustrated because they will need to grind to be able to afford these cars or buy SharkCards. But there are plenty of budget cars in GTA Online that are quite good and give some of the expensive cars a run for their money.

Best budget cars in GTA Online

1) Bravado Banshee 900R ($670,000)

Side view of the Banshee 900R (image via Rockstar)

The Banshee 900R supercar is Benny's upgrade of the classic Banshee, a staple of the GTA franchise.

Despite its low price tag, the Banshee 900R has one of the highest top speeds in GTA Online, even beating some of the most expensive supercars in the game.

Other supercars might have better handling and turning but it is nice that players have such a powerful car for cheap.

2) Armored Schafter V12 ($325,000)

Side view of the armored Schafter V12 (image via Rockstar)

The Scafter V12 is the fastest Sedan in GTA Online, even giving competition to some sports cars. Players can spend an additional $52,000 dollars to get the armored version, making it an amazing vehicle for robberies and heists.

The armored Scafter V12 is a four seater, so it can fit a whole crew and protect them from explosives and bullets.

3) Vapid Dominator ($35,000)

Side view of the Vapid Dominator (image via Rockstar)

Muscle cars in GTA Online are a little tough to judge, but the Vapid Dominator is definitely one of the best muscle cars in the game.

The base Dominator is one of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online, but it fails in comparison to cars of different classes unless players spend an additional $60,000 to $100,000 on upgrades.

4) Elegy RH8 (Free)

Side view of Elegy RH8 (image via Rockstar)

Well, nothing is more budget friendly than a free car. The Elegy RH8 is a sports car given to players for signing up to Rockstar Social Club.

The Elegy RH8 doesn't have the best speed or the best handling, but a skilled driver can definitely win races with it.

It acts as a great standby car for players to use while they are saving up for another car.

5) Comet ($100,000)

Side View of the Comet (image via Rockstar)

One of the cars that was in the base game, the Comet is one of the best looking sports cars in GTA Online. The Comet has a nice top speed but is mediocre in all other departments. The Comet doesn't have amazing stats compared to other sports cars and its price reflects that.

Edited by Gautham Balaji