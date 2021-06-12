Top 5 uses of Clubhouses in GTA 5

MC clubhouses are properties added to GTA Online as part of the Biker update in 2016.

Clubhouses are usually what beginners buy as their first property because they are relatively cheap compared to other properties and businesses with the most expensive clubhouse costing 495,000 dollars. Players can buy a motorcycle club from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

Here is our list of some of the most important uses of clubhouses.

Most important uses of clubhouses in GTA Online

1) It opens up new business oppurtunites

Once a motorcycle club is purchased, the player becomes the president of the motorcycle club and can establish a hierarchy by assigning roles to their friends and GTA crew members.

The clubhouse allows players to start a bunch of new businesses exclusive to clubhouse owners like weed farms, document forgery office, meth labs, counterfeit cash and cocaine lockups. The clubhouse serves as a hub for all these operations.

Players can invest in these businesses and start earning passive income. The passive income can be used to invest in other businesses and expand their empire.

2) Clubhouse Contracts

Malc telling us about the notice board( Image via gta.fandom.com)

Clubhouse contracts are missions that can be found on the notice board in the clubhouse. Clubhouse contracts can only be accessed if the player is a part of a motorcycle club or president of a motorcycle club. Here is a list of all the clubhouse contracts the player can access:

Cracked

Fragile Goods

Guns for Hire

Nine-Tenths of the Law

Outrider

P.O.W

Torched

Weapon of Choice

By the Pound

Gunrunning

Jailbreak

3) Bike garage

Garage that car store upto 10 bikes (Image via gta.fandom.com)

Clubhouses also come with a garage that can store up to 10 vehicles. The Motorcycle club president and members can store their bikes here.

This is great as players don't need to invest in separate garages to store their bikes and can access all their stored vehicles from the clubhouse itself.

4) Custom bike shop

Bike customization available inside the clubhouse (Image via gta.fandom.com)

A bike shop add on can be purchased which will add a custom bike shop to the clubhouse. It still works like Los Santos customs where the player just has to drive the bike in the garage and the upgrade menu pops up but it is only for bikes.

A bike shop in the clubhouse is super convenient as players can make quick changes to their bikes before embarking on missions.

5) Recreational activities

Fully functioning bar in the clubhouse (Image via gta.fandom.com)

The clubhouse has a ton of recreational activities to keep players entertained when they are not out on missions. It has a fully functioning bar with a bartender, darts, a jukebox for playing music and arm wrestling from Lost and Damned makes a return.

These mini-games are fun to play with friends and GTA crew as they help pass the time and provide a nice break from the grind that is GTA Online.

