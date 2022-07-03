Top 5 vehicle manufacturers in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online is filled with many unique vehicles in its catalog that different manufacturers make.

Rockstar Games has added much realism and depth to the game’s open world that every vehicle feels unique and authentic. Vehicles manufactured by different GTA Online brands further add to the authenticity of the overall gameplay.

Each is inspired by real-life companies and brands that every automobile lover knows already.

Five most authentic vehicle manufacturers in GTA Online, including Inspiration, logo, and more

5) Pegassi

At number 5 is the Italian luxury automotive manufacturer Pegassi. It was introduced in the HD Universe of the series.

It is heavily inspired by real-life Italian supercar manufacturers such as Lamborghini, Pagani, Ducati, and Piaggio. Its symbol or logo comprises a horseshow placed between a pair of wings.

Here are a few of its most famous cars in GTA Online:

Infernus Classic

Tezeract

Zentorno

Oppressor Mk II

Weaponized Ignus

4) Benefactor

Next on the list is Benefactor, a German luxury automotive manufacturer in the HD Universe. The word “benefactor” implies a person who provides aid to an individual or group.

The design of its vehicles is based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz. Its symbol or logo is diamond-shaped, closely resembling Volkswagen’s stylized “VW.”

Some of its best cars in GTA Online include:

Dubsta

Krieger

Surano

Apocalypse Bruiser

Schlagen GT

3) Principe

At number 3, we have everyone’s favorite Principe. It is an Italian automotive manufacturer introduced in the HD Universe of the series.

Its cars and designs are heavily based on real-life manufacturers Ducati and Piaggio. This includes brands such as Moto, Vespa, Aprilia, and Guzzi.

Here are a few of its iconic vehicles in GTA Online:

Deveste Eight

Diabolus

Diabolus Custom

Lectro

Nemesis

2) Vapid

Next on the list is Vapid, otherwise known as the Vapid Motor Company. It is an American automotive company introduced in the HD Universe of the series.

Based on its advertisements in Grand Theft Auto 5, the company was founded in 1942. Its car designs are primarily inspired by the real-life Ford Motor Company. Even its red oval badge looks the same as Ford’s blue oval badge.

Some of its best cars in GTA Online are:

Caracara

Flash GT

FMJ

Liberator

Trophy Truck

1) Pfister

At number 1 is the famous Pfister, a German car manufacturer first introduced in the 3D Universe. It has appeared in every significant game since.

Its vehicles are heavily inspired by that by the real-life Porsche AG. Its logo is shaped after a shield, divided between a gold and a red section, sharing the resemblance with Porsche’s iconic logo.

Here are some of its best vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Comet S2

Comet Safari

811

Growler

Neon

Honorable mentions for players to choose

Annis (Nissan/Mazda)

Bravado (Dodge)

Canis (Jeep)

Declasse (Chevrolet)

Karin (Toyota/Subaru)

Lampadati (Maserati/Lancia/Alfa Romeo/ De Tomaso)

Obey (Audi)

Progen (McLaren)

Schyster (Chrysler)

Shitzu (Suzuki)

Truffade (Bugatti)

Übermacht (BMW)

Vulcar (Volvo)

Western Motorcycle Company (Harley-Davidson)

Willard (Buick)

Selecting a vehicle from the vast list available in the game solely depends on users’ choices. They can pick up cars according to their likable automobile manufacturer in real-life.

Another way to pick vehicles is through weekly discounts that Rockstar releases every week, providing gamers with an option to try new cars which they haven’t tried yet

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

