Top 5 most viewed Indian GTA RP streamers of July 2021

GTA RP has become so popular that it has become a genre of content in itself. There are many famous streamers and content creators who mainly play GTA RP and are now known as GTA RP streamers.

India is home to many such streamers, who have built a massive following from playing GTA RP. These streamers are still growing, and as GTA RP seems to become more popular as each day passes, they will become more popular as well.

This article will look at the most viewed Indian GTA RP streamers of July 2021.

Also read: Where to find all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

Most viewed Indian GTA RP streamers in July 2021

#1- Dynamo Gaming

Adii Sawant, also known as Dynamo Gaming, is a massive GTA RP streamer with 9.84 million subscribers on YouTube. Dynamo's GTA RP streams usually get around 600,000 views.

Dynamo Gaming's character, "Shiva Nayak," is very popular in the GTA RP community. Dynamo Gaming plays GTA RP on the Hydra Town Role Play server, which was created by himself. The server also hosts other popular streamers like ROCK3T, Logan Gaming and Cosmic YT.

Visit his channel here.

#2- RakaZone Gaming

Rishab Karanwal, also known as RakaZone Gaming, is a well known GTA 5 RP streamer on YouTube with 424,000 subscribers.

RakaZone Gaming's GTA RP streams usually have about 400,000 views. He uploads GTA RP content atleast thrice a week.

The GTA RP content has slowed down recently, as RakaZone Gaming is waiting for SVRP 3.0 to be released. In the meantime, RakaZone is uploading other GTA content and expanding the story of his GTA RP character, "Mr.Margela."

Visit his channel here.

#3- Qayzer Gaming

Qasier Khan, also known as Qayzer Gaming, is a GTA 5 RP streamer on YouTube with 86,000 subscribers.

Qayzer Gaming's RP streams usually get around 100,000 views, and some of his most popular streams have around 250,000 views.

He uploads GTA RP content atleast four times a week and plays PUBG and Minecraft on other days as well.

Visit his channel here.

#4- Jimmygaming

Jimesh Parmar, also known as Jimmy Gaming, is a streamer on YouTube with a subscriber base of 46,800.

Jimmy Gaming's GTA RP videos get around 60,000 views, with some of his most popular videos getting over 80,000 views.

Jimmy Gaming plays on the SVRP server and will get back to uploading RP content upon the release of SVRP 3.0.

Visit his channel here.

#5- YT Hathoda

YT hathoda is a GTA RP streamer with a YouTube subscriber base of 39,100.

YT Hathoda's GTA RP videos usually get around 20,000 views with his his popular uploads hitting over 60,000 views.

YT Hathoda is known for being a member of the Scorpian Gang - a crew which pulls off hiests together.

YT Hathoda has also collaborated with RakaZone Gaming in the past, as they both play on the SVRP server.

Visit his channel here

Also read: Top 5 most customizable cars in GTA Online

Edited by Nikhil Vinod