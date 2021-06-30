Typical Gamer's 5 best GTA 5 videos

Andre Rebello, also known as Typical Gamer, is one of the biggest GTA and Fortnite streamers on YouTube with a subscriber base of 11.8 million.

Typical Gamer has shifted to streaming only Fortnite now with him rarely playing other titles. Although Typical Gamer does not upload GTA 5 content anymore, his older videos are still fun and entertaining to watch.

In this article we will be looking at the best GTA 5 videos made by Typical Gamer.

Best GTA 5 videos by Typical Gamer

1) Playing as Thanos in GTA 5!

In this video, Typical Gamer tries out the Avengers Endgame Thanos mod.

Typical Gamer goes around Los Santos and starts destroying the city, getting the cops on his back. He tries out all the abilities the mod offers like super strength, super jump, black hole, etc. He even goes to Fort Zancudo and fights tanks.

2) REAL LIFE MOD #1! GTA 5 School & Jobs Roleplay Mod Gameplay!

This video is the first in a series of videos in which Typical Gamer tries to live an ordinary life in GTA 5 using the real life mod.

It is very entertaining to see him being stingy and trying to plan out a course of action to succeed in living a regular life in Los Santos. He starts off as homeless then becomes a security guard at the airport, then gets a taxi license and becomes a taxi driver.

3) GTA 5 Zombie Apocalypse Mod #1 - BEGINNING OF THE END!!

This video is also the first part of a long running series on his channel.

Typical Gamers used the simple zombies mod to turn Los Santos into a post-apocalyptic hell-hole filled with flesh-eating zombies. The mod also has survival elements like crafting, looting, resource management, etc.

Typical Gamer tries to be as efficient as possible with the resources he has.

4) GTA 5 PLAY AS A COP MOD - NEW POLICE MOD UPDATE!

In this video, Typical Gamer used the LSPDFR mod to play as a police officer of the Los Santos Police Department.

The LSPDFR mod lets players create their own officer and then start working. Players can patrol the streets of Los Santos and even arrest NPCs if they break the law.

5) ULTIMATE DOCTOR STRANGE MOD!!

This video features one of the coolest mods made for GTA 5.

Typical Gamer tries the Doctor Strange mod in free roam and checks out the abilities Doctor Strange has. He messes around with Doctor Strange's Astral Projection power and flies around Los Santos causing a ruckus.

Typical Gamer has a lot of fun with this mod and is laughing throughout the whole stream.

