5 open-world games to play while waiting for GTA 6 in 2022

GTA 6 has been on gamers' minds for almost as long as the current game has been out. That's nearly a decade.

This period has seen some fantastic games come out, including monumental efforts like Witcher 3, Last of Us, and Skyrim. Players have been spoilt for choice as a result.

Recent times may have seen a slowdown due to the pandemic. However, slowly but surely, the industry is getting back up.

Note: The points reflect the views and opinions of the writer. The games are in no particular order.

Best open-world games to help prepare for GTA 6

5) Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft has broken the gaming industry meta quite a few times, and they did precisely that with Legion. It is a vast open-world game that features the rendition of a near-future London. The title uses the same hacker mechanics but exponentially raises the freedom granted to gamers.

The entire world is full of NPCs, but they aren't exactly NPCs in this game. This is because each NPC has a specific set of skills and can be recruited to the gamer's DedSec team.

All that needs to be done is a small mission, like taking out some baddies or removing the evidence of past crimes. This isn't exactly like a GTA game but something on similar lines.

4) Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite marked the comeback of the iconic series. Master Chief's campaign to save Earth is still on, and this time, it's against War Chief Escharum.

This game is a rebirth of sorts, and a glorious one at that. Halo fans had to wait a long time to step into the shoes of Master Chief again, and they got it.

The story presents an open world (new for Halo) while preserving the highly praised and age-old gunplay mechanics. Master Chief also mans legendary vehicles featured in old Halo titles.

The freedom granted to users is immense, and the large open world is full of things to do. They are sure never to find a dull moment.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

GTA 6 might be a little ahead of the way, but players can dip their toes into other open-world genres like RPGs. After fixing a poorly made PC port, Horizon Zero Dawn's initial troubles were quickly transformed into success.

Horizon Forbidden West continues from where the first game left off. Gamers get to step into the shoes of Aloy, the Nora Hunter, once again.

This time, she is hunting down a mysterious disease that seems to kill everything it infects. Aloy's initial journey to find the Arcane Frontier continues as she heads towards the Forbidden West.

The game features a great character customization mechanic with excellent combat and visuals.

2) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light came out in 2015 and gained immense popularity. The title features a group of humans trying to survive a zombie outbreak.

The developers, Techland, were praised to no end after the game's success. They were a small team and had promised the community that there would be a Dying Light 2.

It took seven years, but the game is finally here, and Techland kept its word. Released in February, the game has already sold over five million copies.

The game builds on the previously praised mechanics like parkour, zombie variations, and combat this time around. Dying Light 2 gives players a chance to make multiple impactful decisions that change the outcomes drastically.

Users need to fend off zombies and humans from different factions. However, alliances can be formed to alter the outcome of battles.

1) Elden Ring

Dark Souls is a franchise that touts having as many loyal fans as Grand Theft Auto. FromSoftware has stuck to what it does best: offering a free-flowing and unrestricted gameplay experience.

Gamers have the entire world open from the start and can choose to conquer it however they please. There are no locked levels or bosses.

The grand open world rewards curiosity and exploration. There are tons of side quests in the game too. The main story is about 90 hours long and will have users either raging or rejoicing as there is never a dull moment.

GTA 6 has been confirmed to be under active development and is in the works. Players are hounding social media as there are new leaks and rumors each day.

GTA gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S also got a next-gen upgrade recently. GTA 6 will most likely come out in 2024-25, as predicted by industry insiders and experts, but a trailer is expected soon. Until then, fans can enjoy the games above.

