7 ways GTA 6 vehicles might be different

While announcing GTA 6, Rockstar stated that this will be the most immersive entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. This was partially revealed by the 2022 leaks, which showed how the game is going for a major shift toward realism, with several new features and reworked gameplay elements. Most of these changes affect vehicles and weapons, and some of the more observant fans have listed out all the details of these changes.

With that in mind, here's how Rockstar is expected to change how vehicles work in Grand Theft Auto 6. Players should note that most of this information comes from the 2022 leaks and not any official source, so the details might not be the same in the final product.

7 improvements that might be coming to vehicles in GTA 6

1) Storage space

Vehicles are expected to have storage space in GTA 6, so players will most likely be able to store weapons in their car's trunk. This system already exists in Grand Theft Auto RP, and since Rockstar has taken over Cfx.re, many believe that this is where they took the inspiration from.

However, Rockstar already implemented a similar system in the Red Dead Redemption games, where players can store weapons in their horses. The leaks also revealed that the storage space of NPC vehicles can also be looted.

2) Better vehicle damage

Vehicle damage and deformation might also be drastically improved in the upcoming game. This feature felt more advanced in GTA 4 than in GTA 5 because vehicles took more physical damage and were more prone to breakdowns. In the upcoming game, the damage to each individual car part will be more realistic if the leaks are to be believed.

3) Advanced carjacking

Carjacking is expected to be much more complex in Grand Theft Auto 6, as the leaked gameplay footage showed two different items for breaking into cars: Slim Jim and Immobilizer Bypass. The former is expected to be applicable to cheaper or older cars, whereas the latter is probably meant for more expensive, newer cars.

Players can even fail to steal a car in GTA 6, which would be the first time in the series. It's unknown whether players can just smash open the window to hijack a car.

4) Better interiors

Car interiors will be much more detailed, as revealed in the leaks and the trailer. There will be working GPS navigation in the dashboards of certain vehicles, and the game will switch to it when driving in first person. Meanwhile, the trailer also revealed some details about the interiors, such as the car seat reacting realistically to Lucia moving and turning around.

5) More vehicle options

In one of the leaked videos, particularly the one where Jason and Lucia rob a store, it can be seen that vehicles in GTA 6 show two unique options: vehicle controls and quick options. Not much is known about these, but it can be assumed that this involves things like managing car doors and lights and vehicle inventory.

6) Better vehicle accessibility

In GTA 6, players can expect to use their truck beds, as one of the leaked videos shows Lucia shooting from the back of a pickup truck. There are also what appears to be some weapon crates or ammo boxes. Lucia was also seen entering a car through the passenger seat, and she can then crawl through to the driver's seat, from inside the car.

7) More details in cars

In the scene from the GTA 6 trailer where a man is grabbing his crotch, parts of his car door seem to be held together by duct tape, which only goes to show the level of detail that Rockstar is putting in the game.

Cars will also distinguish between incandescent lightbulbs and LEDs, with the former taking a while to fade out instead of instantly turning off. Meanwhile, the side view mirrors will also accurately reflect everything.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.