GTA 6 Lucia and Jason recreated in Pixar mesmerize fans on social media

With GTA 6 coming out in 2025, fans are recreating the game's first trailer and the protagonists in different styles and graphics. Recently, a fan recreated Lucia and Jaon, the upcoming title's alleged protagonist duo, in Pixar's art style that has mesmerized the community. It received great reactions and is getting called a nice attempt to make something as violent as Grand Theft Auto so cute and kid-friendly.

In a post shared by @GTAVInewz on X, Jason and Lucia can be seen running and dressed in their iconic attire. Lucia is wearing her pink top and blue jeans, while Jason is in his brown shorts and white shirt. Not many fans were expecting something like this, but they are happy to see someone make Grand Theft Auto 6 cute.

GTA 6 Lucia and Jason recreated in Pixar is getting great reactions from fans

As mentioned, fans were delighted after seeing the GTA 6 protagonists made in Pixar style. Since the studio is known for making wholesome and kid-friendly content, the post is also getting some sarcastic comments because Grand Theft Auto is all about violence and crime.

While the game's second trailer still has no official release date, fans are expecting Rockstar Games to roll it out this year somewhere around September. However, this is mere speculation, and there is no word from the publisher at the moment.

Now, the Pixar recreation of the protagonist duo from the upcoming title has received great reactions from the fans and the community. Here are some of the comments on the image shared on X:

This is not the first time fans have recreated the characters or the game's first official trailer released by Rockstar Games. The community has actively been participating and has remade the video using all sorts of games, like Minecraft, Roblox, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Fortnite.

This shows the level of hype and anticipation the community has for Grand Theft Auto 6. While the trailer received some backlash from certain people, it has mostly been praised and has already broken several records.

In other news, GTA 6's Florida Joker shows no sign of stopping and has threatened to join hands with the hacker who leaked sensitive information related to the title if Rockstar Games does not pay him a big sum of money.

