All GTA 6 trailer remakes so far

The day GTA 6's trailer was released was a major one for the gaming industry. The 1:30-minute video stunned fans with its impressive graphics and details. Grand Theft Auto 6's photo-realistic character models and amazing in-game environment, as seen in the trailer, have boosted the hype around this upcoming offering. To show their love and appreciation, fans have recreated the Rockstar Games' video in other titles.

Several amazing fan-made GTA 6 trailers are already out on the internet, and this article will list all of them.

List of all the GTA 6 trailer fan remakes

Though a couple of individuals have remade GTA 6's trailer using assets from other video games, its LEGO recreation is gaining a lot of traction on YouTube as well as other social media platforms.

Below is a list of all the known GTA 6 trailer recreations:

1) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - This is one of the most-loved remakes, as Kikons78 used scenes and assets from GTA San Andreas to capture the essence of Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer.

2) Grand Theft Auto 5 - In this one, RavenwestR1 recreated the scenes from the original video but used mods and other character assets from Grand Theft Auto 5. Fans also liked the Michael, Trevor, and Franklin cameos.

3) Grand Theft Auto 4 - The video created by Mistor78 cannot be sidelined. It replaces Vice City with Liberty City and other characters from the original with assets and models from GTA 4.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2 - While a couple of GTA 6 trailer remakes use RDR 2's cutscenes and other content, the ones from Plaon-Boys and JackZ_Studios stand out the most. Not only have they tried to be faithful to the original video, but they were also able to capture its essence.

5) Saints Row 2 - Saints Row 2 is an extremely popular title, and mrsaintsgodzilla21 managed to recreate the GTA 6 trailer using assets from the former. This remake is funny, has the vibe of its source, and is widely appreciated by fans.

6) Fortnite - Fortnite player ItzDodgerz also hopped on the wagon and managed to create an amazing remake of Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer using the former title's cutscenes and other assets. This faithful recreation is highly appreciated by fans of both franchises.

7) LEGO - This remake by World Of Shrimpy is another video that captured the essence of GTA 6's trailer. This is one of the most faithful recreations, as its maker went frame by frame and used LEGO assets to craft a masterpiece.

8) The Sims 4 - The Sims fans don't want to be left behind, so DrGluon took it upon themselves to remake the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer using the character models from that series. The numorous assets available in that franchise are a reason why this video looks so good.

9) Minecraft - Minecraft is a title that offers complete freedom to its players. Well, Zinny used this privilege to recreate the original trailer using this game's graphics and character models, and the result is spectacular. The large number of NPCs and buildings seen in the video is what makes it extremely pleasing.

10) Cyberpunk 2077 - Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world title that offers a lot of content. pyro_lc decided to use its cutscenes and other components to recreate the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer to boost the hype around Rockstar's upcoming title.

11) Remake with PS1 graphics - If you want to know how Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer would look with PS1 graphics, then you need to watch the YouTube video created by Jushton. Not only is it completely faithful to the original, but also helps put into perspective how far the video game industry has come.

12) Garry's Mod - The modding community is never behind when it comes to creating amazing content. For instance, 7zMadness managed to remake the GTA 6 trailer using assets from Garry's Mod and present a hilarious masterpiece.

13) Remake using Stock Footage - Not everybody can come up with an excellent remake of a video game trailer using stock footage. However, Simply managed to do so. This post made gamers realize how good the original trailer is.

14) Watch the video on a CRT monitor - While this is not exactly a remake, Matt's Repository played the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer through a CRT monitor that illustrated how far we have come in terms of technology. That said, Rockstar's video still looks decent on it.

15) Trailer goes black and white - Matt's Repository has created another video where he shows what it'd feel like to watch the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in 1956 on a black-and-white screen television. The result is satisfactory, as the clip looks good but also old at the same time.

These remakes show how much fans are waiting for the upcoming title. Some are also desperate to get a GTA 6 release date for the PS4, as Rockstar Games did not mention this console during the game's announcement.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you enjoy the GTA 6 trailer remakes Yes No 0 votes