Is there any GTA 6 release date for PS4? Everything known so far

Many are wondering if GTA 6 will release on PS4. Rockstar Games released the highly anticipated title's debut trailer earlier this month and confirmed its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release year as 2025 without announcing any particular date. However, no news regarding a PS4 release date is available yet. In fact, the game has not even been confirmed for PC.

Although Rockstar hasn't outright stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 won't be coming to the PS4, its release on Last-Gen systems seems very unlikely. One of the biggest reasons is Grand Theft Auto Online's struggle to run smoothly on older consoles.

Note: This article is speculative in nature.

Will Rockstar Games release GTA 6 on PS4?

Expand Tweet

Grand Theft Auto 6 does not have a release date for PS4 yet. As already stated, the game has only been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S so far and will be released in 2025. That said, it may never release on the PS4.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are two of the most advanced gaming consoles currently and are much more powerful than their respective predecessors, PS4 and Xbox One.

Notably, Grand Theft Auto 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, aka Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced, have some exclusive features that make it feel somewhat different from the original game. The recently released GTA Online Chop Shop update also introduced some new features to the game's Current-Gen version, taking advantage of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S' technological prowess.

Fans expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to be much more advanced than its precursor in almost every department. Developing it for Last-Gen systems could prevent the sequel from achieving its true potential. Therefore, the chances of Rockstar releasing GTA 6 on PS4 seem bleak.

In addition, Grand Theft Auto Online is now struggling to run smoothly on PS4 and Xbox One. The multiplayer's scope has grown largely due to continuous updates in the last 10 years. As a result, Last-Gen console users have started facing performance issues.

The first GTA 6 trailer gave a pretty good idea of how big the sequel could be. The visual effects, map, and character models looked significantly better than Grand Theft Auto 5, even the Expanded and Enhanced edition. So, releasing the series' next installment on Last-Gen systems could run the risk of similar performance issues.

In a nutshell, while there is no GTA 6 release date for PS4 at the moment, it is possible that the highly anticipated game might never arrive on this console.

As far as GTA 6 on PC is concerned, Rockstar Games has previously released new titles on PlayStation and Xbox consoles first, and a little later on PC. Grand Theft Auto 4, 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2 are all examples of this, and the case might be the same with the next Grand Theft Auto.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you currently using a PS4? Yes No 0 votes