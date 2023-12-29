After Minecraft, LEGO remake of GTA 6 trailer makes fans go crazy

The GTA 6 trailer has been a massive success, having reached the 160-million-views mark. Excited about the upcoming title, fans are recreating its trailer in different games and some masterpieces have presented themselves. For instance, a YouTube channel that goes by World of Shrimpy has uploaded a LEGO remake of the video, capturing the original's essence in full detail.

Fans are extremely impressed by the quality of this video, as it follows the trailer frame by frame while replacing the characters with LEGO models. This clip surfaced soon after the Minecraft Grand Theft Auto 6 video went viral, where a player had recreated the trailer using in-game assets.

The LEGO GTA 6 trailer is a faithful recreation of the original video

Fans are quite impressed with the LEGO Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, mainly because of how well it is made. Not only did the creator follow the original frame by frame but also ensured that its characters look similar to their counterparts in the trailer.

Here are some reactions to the LEGO trailer:

The level of detail in the remake is highly appreciated by fans and likely took a lot of time to achieve. Its maker also managed to recreate the vehicles that appear in Grand Theft Auto 6's original trailer.

This might be one of the best recreations of Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer. Others have remade the 1:30-minute GTA 6 trailer in San Andreas, Minecraft, and Red Dead Redemption 2 as well.

Fans have also used GTA 5's graphics and character assets to recreate the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. The one above showcases the vast difference between both titles in terms of how they look.

Rockstar generally renders the graphics seen in its game trailers using the relevant title's engine. This ensures that the actual graphics of an offering don't look completely different from what's seen in its trailer.

Fans recreating the Grand Theft Auto 6 video in different games just goes to show how good it really is. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will roll out the second trailer soon.

In other news, the person whose likeness was used for the GTA 6 Florida Joker has threatened to sue this studio.

