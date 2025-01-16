"We really got the Nintendo Switch 2 before GTA 6": Fans react to Nintendo's new hardware reveal

Grand Theft Auto fans are awaiting information related to GTA 6 from Rockstar Games. While its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, did reveal its release window last May, the studio itself has remained silent after launching the first official trailer. The game's release will also mark the longest gap between two successive Grand Theft Auto entries, and the long wait for its arrival gave rise to the infamous "before GTA 6" meme.

The most recent iteration of this meme is in relation to the Nintendo Switch 2. X user @J_Andress29 used it in response to a tweet about the upcoming hand-held console.

"Man we really got the Nintendo Switch 2 before GTA 6"

In fact, many other fans on the platform have used the same meme while reacting to Nintendo Switch 2's 2025 release announcement. Here are some of those reactions:

Fans react to Nintendo Switch 2 announcement with the before Grand Theft Auto 6 meme (Images via X)

One X user, @kelskiYT, stated that they couldn't wait to play Grand Theft Auto 6 on the Nintendo Switch 2.

However, it should be noted that Rockstar Games has not announced its upcoming title for the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, it hasn't even been announced for PC as of this writing, and will only be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch, according to the information available so far.

Nevertheless, in response to the @kelskiYT's tweet above, another X user, @SynthPotato, joked about how Grand Theft Auto 6 would run on the Switch 2:

It will also be interesting to see if Rockstar Games releases ports of any existing Grand Theft Auto titles for the Nintendo Switch 2. Besides GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, no other titles from the series were available on the original Nintendo Switch.

Could GTA 6 ever release on the Nintendo Switch 2?

A description of Grand Theft Auto 6 on Rockstar's website (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first GTA 6 trailer showed the graphical prowess of Rockstar's upcoming title. The studio has even stated that it will be the biggest and most immersive evolution of the series yet. Therefore, it would very likely need really powerful specifications to run smoothly, at least those on par with the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Whether the Nintendo Switch 2 is as good as either of those consoles cannot be said just yet. So, there is no way to answer this question definitively right now.

That being said, Grand Theft Auto 6 could be a very demanding game by the looks of it, and the chances of it running on a hand-held console do not seem too good at the moment. Even Grand Theft Auto 5 (a 2013 title) hasn't been released for the original Nintendo Switch.

Also check: GTA 6 release with a $100 price tag could be an important event, suggests analyst: Report

