What is the best GTA 5 mod that every player should have installed?

Although GTA 5 is a great game by itself, there are several mods that greatly enhance the experience. However, when it comes to the single-most-important mod for beginners, Open All Interiors becomes the obvious choice.

Nowadays, modding is considered essential in most video games, especially open-world ones. The GTA franchise has a long history with mods, with GTA 3 being one of the first PC games to have a dedicated modding community.

GTA 5 has one of the largest selection of mods ever made for a GTA game. Amidst the plethora of available mods, Open All Interiors is the most crucial choice.

The most vital GTA 5 mod that every player should install

Most players will try out a game before they attempt to install mods for it. However, sometimes, it is better to install some necessary mods before starting up the game. For example, GTA 3 is so buggy and outdated by today's standards that it requires multiple mods just to run it on new computers.

On the other hand, games like GTA San Andreas are often made better with gameplay mods that make use of HD Universe mechanics. GTA 5 has a massive map that is larger than any other game made by Rockstar. The problem lies in the lack of content in the map.

The state of San Andreas in GTA 5 often ends up feeling bland and boring. The amount of accessible interiors in the game feels too low, when compared with the size of the map. This problem is easily solved by Open All Interiors. This is a mod that opens a total of 65 interiors in the map.

Some of these are new, while others are existing ones that are usually made accessible only during certain missions. A few of these interiors require the GTA Online map to be enabled. Some interiors don't have working doors, so players will be teleported inside.

How to install the mod:

To begin with, players must have Alexander Blade's ScriptHookV already installed.

Then, they can download Open All Interiors mod and unzip its contents.

Players must copy and paste two files to the main directory of GTA 5 - OpenInteriors.asi and OpenInteriors.ini.

Players can use the OpenInteriors.ini to modify the settings for the mod.

Also Read

Players can download the mod from this link.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the individual views of the writer.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan