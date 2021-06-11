What business makes the most money for beginners in GTA Online?

GTA Online has a ton of businesses to pick from. A few of them are perfectly suited for beginners.

Businesses in GTA Online require a lot of investment in terms of time and money. Players with a lot of money can invest in businesses like night clubs which only serve as passive income. But beginners need money quickly so they should invest into things like vehicles and weapons.

Novices often like to speculate about the type of business that makes the most money for beginners in GTA Online. This article dives into the most profitable business in the game for some context.

An import/export business would make the most money for beginners in GTA Online

To be precise, the vehicle Import/Export business is the best for beginners. Although it requires a hefty investment of $1.5 million for a vehicle warehouse and another $1 million for an office, it is by far the best business to earn money quickly.

Vehicle cargo missions can be accessed once the vehicle warehouse is bought. These missions can be done solo as well.

Players can continue sourcing missions until they fill up their garage with 10 standard range and 10 mid-range vehicles with no duplicates. Once this is done, the game will only give players top range vehicles to source as long as they have less than 12 top range vehicles in their vehicle warehouse.

This method can give players up to 150,000 to 300,000 dollars per hour. This can be even more, as sometimes vehicle cargo missions are part of double and triple money events.

After doing this for a while, players should take the money they made here and invest in other businesses like gunrunning and bunker research. This will help players grow their business empire and provide more passive income options in GTA Online.

