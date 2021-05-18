A CEO enjoys a number of perks in GTA Online including the privilege to take part in the import/export industry.

CEO crates essentially allow players to make a quick penny by selling stolen or paid-for contraband.

While that may sound interesting, one cannot simply start stealing and selling crates in GTA Online. Import/export business requires a good deal of dedicated grinding and monetary investment.

The player will first need to purchase a CEO office and register as CEO. Then, by accessing the laptop in their office, they will need to purchase a special cargo warehouse. GTA Online features three kinds of warehouses: Small, Medium and Large.

Small warehouses can store a total of 16 crates, medium warehouses can store 42 crates, and large warehouses can house 111 crates at a time.

Selling 111 crates at the same time will obviously generate more profit than selling 16 or 42 crates, which is why large warehouses are often preferred over small or medium ones.

That said, this article explains how players can make money with the special cargo warehouse in GTA Online and whether selling crates is actually worth it.

What are CEO crates in GTA Online and are they worth it?

Small warehouses ($250,000 - $400,000) - can host 16 crates

Medium Warehouses ($880,000 - $1,017,000) - can host 42

Large warehouses ($1,900,000 - $3,500,000) - can host 111 crates

The list above shows how much each kind of warehouse costs in GTA Online. The following lists explains how much profit players can make from selling the stock.

Selling 1 crate at a time can generate $1,998,000

Selling 2 crates at a time can generate 1,776,000

Selling 3 crates at a time can generate $1,544,000

Selling 3 crates at a time rather than selling 1 or 2 crates is one way to maximize profit. The chart below explains how the hourly profit made by selling 3 crates at a time is considerably more than selling 1 or 2.

Selling 1 crate at a time can generate $132,000 per hour

Selling 2 crates at a time can generate $189,000 per hour

Selling 3 crates at a time can generate $286,000 per hour.

That being said, CEO crates are definitely a decent way to make money in GTA Online, but the source missions featured are not exactly thrill-orientated. They can be tedious, especially when griefers are ready to blow the crates apart.