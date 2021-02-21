There is no corner of the internet where GTA 6 isn't a major topic of discussion. It's discussed on social media, message boards, forums, and Youtube. Only a handful of video game franchises have been able to break into mainstream media in the manner that the GTA franchise has.

The franchise is almost impervious to age. Fans still enjoy playing and modding games in the series from the early 2000s. This is mostly because Rockstar hasn't released a new title since 2013.

GTA fans have been patient. However, there is a palpable sense of anticipation and anxiety regarding the release of a proper mainline sequel in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Many had hedged their bets on Rockstar, dropping an announcement in tandem with the PS5 reveal. Fans were left disappointed when it was revealed that there will be a next-gen version of GTA 5 but no news of a sequel.

What are the chances of a GTA 6 announcement in 2021?

Taxing crunch and key departures

Rockstar is coming off one of its most taxing periods. The publisher will likely go about its process in a different manner from what it's used to.

Red Dead Redemption 2 faced a lot of public scrutiny. Many media outlets reported that workers were undergoing a tough crunch period before eventually releasing the tile.

The company also went through a major overhaul at the management level post-2018. This included the departure of key creative figures: Dan Houser and Lazlow Jones.

Other GTA projects

Apart from the crunch issues, there have also been rumors of other GTA projects in the works. With GTA 5's next-gen version announced for late 2021, Rockstar's calendar looks occupied.

There have been rumors of a remaster of the PS2 trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. The chances of an announcement, let alone a trailer, are looking slim.

Considering that the typical Rockstar title takes over four years in development, Grand Theft Auto 6 looks like a distant dream.