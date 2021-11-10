What is the easiest mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition?

The easiest mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition doesn't require the player to do anything.

GTA 3 is notorious for the extreme difficulty of its missions. Users often fight too many enemies, alongside harsh time limits and unresponsive controls. Hopefully, it gets much easier with the GTA 3 Definitive Edition, which will include the necessary upgrades for a modern gameplay experience.

Of course, not every mission is relentlessly hard. Some allow gamers to catch their breath. The most straightforward task involves minimal effort since all they have to do is watch a cut-scene.

However, getting there is the tough part, as GTA 3 Definitive Edition will still be a challenge for players.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition: Here is the easiest mission in the game

Technically speaking, there are two different missions considered the easiest. These are Love's Disappearance and Ransom, where users don't have to do anything. What makes the former easier is getting to it in GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

Love's Disappearance

The game plays a very short cut-scene where Claude finds an empty package. Donald Love seems to have vanished without a trace, so Claude leaves the building, and the mission ends right there.

This makes it the most accessible mission in the entire game since it requires no effort. It's somehow easier than the tutorial missions. The same cannot be said for most of the game, which tests the gamer's skill and patience.

Ransom can also be considered the easiest mission. However, context is important here since the mission beforehand is excruciatingly difficult. Ransom only appears when GTA 3 players complete S.A.M. It's technically part of that mission, whereas Love's Disappearance is by itself.

However, the missions beforehand are challenging

Donald Love offers some of the hardest missions in GTA 3. Getting to the easiest ones will be a difficult challenge in GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

For example, one of Donald Love's missions is called A Drop in the Ocean. A plane is dropping packages into the ocean. Players have to collect packages while avoiding police attention. Getting back to Donald Love will require good evasion skills and a little bit of luck.

Another mission is Grand Theft Aero, where players have to fight the Colombian Cartel. They can expect to retry this mission several times. GTA 3 Definitive Edition will give them the option to do so.

GTA 3 rarely gives players room to breathe

As the name suggests, Love's Disappearance is the final mission from Donald Love. It might take a while to get to this point. As an act of mercy, this mission takes it easy on the player.

The original game is often considered one of the hardest in the series. Love's Disappearance is a welcome relief from the relentless enemies and outdated controls. Sadly, the original would not hold up well by modern standards. This is why the remastered trilogy is essential.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition could significantly alter the gameplay in a big way. It will feature better gunplay and controls, similar to GTA 5. Only a few days remain before players can find out for themselves.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

