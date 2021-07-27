Muscle cars from GTA Online are just some of the best vehicles in the game. They can be used for all kinds of jobs as there are a lot of them and they are quite versatile.

Although there are faster cars in the Super cars class, some players enjoy the feeling of driving around in an American Muscle. These cars have a really attractive esthetic which is exactly what some players want.

When it comes to cars, players always think of which car would be good for what task, and this article is all about the fastest Muscle car in GTA Online. With 71 unique muscle cars in the game, it's a big competition of which one is the fastest.

What is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online? All you need to know

The fastest Muscle car in GTA Online is the Vapid Apocalypse Imperator and it was introduced in the game back in 2018 as part of the 1.46 Arena update. The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator has a top speed of 132.75 mph.

The Arena style Muscle car can be purchased from the ArenaWar.tv website for $2,284,940. The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator is heavily based on the Pursuit Special which is the modified version of the 1973 Ford Falcon XB GT from the Mad Max franchise.

“They built 'em good in the Seventies. So good, you can stick a meat grinder on the front and drive right through the badlands without losing a single drop of effortless cool.” — Arena War description.

The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator is a custom Muscle that can be used in the GTA Online Arena, but the car can be used in free roam mode once purchased. The muscle can be modified at the Arena Workshop in GTA Online, where players can customize and also add weapons.

The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator can also be modified with a boost which makes the car faster than it already is. The boost ability is most effective when players let the whole bar charge before using it.

The Custom Arena Muscle car can be heavily weaponized with multiple options to make the car an offensive machine on the road. The muscle can be equipped with ramming weapons such as scoops and blades. The car can also have some active weapons onboard, such as the M1919 Browning minigun to the front and two rear-firing kinetic mortars.

This Muslce car can be equipped with five different types of proximity mines: Kinetic, Spike, EMP, Slick and Sticky mine. This makes the car the fastest muscle car and also one of the deadlist cars in GTA Online

