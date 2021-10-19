What is the fastest way to make money in GTA 5 story mode?

GTA Online offers countless ways of making money in-game, whether it's from heists or properties. However, GTA 5 doesn't offer such lucrative methods of getting rich. As such, the best way to earn money faster in the single-player game is to manipulate the stock market by completing Lester's Assassination missions.

By making strategic investments before and after each assassination mission, players may dramatically enhance their earnings. This article will instruct GTA Online players on how to improve their profits by making stock market investments.

GTA 5: How to make money faster in story mode

In GTA 5, Lester Crest offers Franklin a variety of assassination missions. These tasks will be triggered if players go to Lester's mark on the map as Franklin. Players must assassinate certain well-known business executives in order for their firms' stock market valuations to plummet. As a result, the worth of their competitors rises.

It's easy to determine what all of this leads to next. Players must purchase shares in competing firms before the assassination and sell them after the deed is done. BAWSAQ and LCN are the two markets where gamers can invest their stocks in GTA Online. They should not start these missions before finishing The Big Score if they want to make the most money.

Also Read

To maximize earnings, players must invest in stocks both before and after the killing. To progress the days, they may have to relocate to a safehouse and save the game a few times. The following is a list of the assassination missions and the stocks required to buy/sell:

Hotel Assassination - Purchase Betta Pharmaceuticals (BAWSAQ) before the mission and sell after it is done. Purchase Bilkinton Research after waiting three days or longer (LCN). Then wait at least a week before selling it and moving on to the next mission.

Purchase Betta Pharmaceuticals (BAWSAQ) before the mission and sell after it is done. Purchase Bilkinton Research after waiting three days or longer (LCN). Then wait at least a week before selling it and moving on to the next mission. The Multi Target Assassination - Buy Debonaire (LCN) before the mission and sell it after accomplishing this objective. Players should also buy Redwood Cigarettes (LCN) alongside this. After progressing the game by two days, sell Redwood for 4x the profit.

Buy Debonaire (LCN) before the mission and sell it after accomplishing this objective. Players should also buy Redwood Cigarettes (LCN) alongside this. After progressing the game by two days, sell Redwood for 4x the profit. The Vice Assassination - Purchase Fruit Computers (BAWSAQ) and sell it for a 50% profit after the job. Then buy Facade (BAWSAQ) and sell it for a profit of 33%.

Purchase Fruit Computers (BAWSAQ) and sell it for a 50% profit after the job. Then buy Facade (BAWSAQ) and sell it for a profit of 33%. The Bus Assassination - After completing the assignment, buy Vapid from BAWSAQ. Wait two days and then sell it for double the profit.

After completing the assignment, buy Vapid from BAWSAQ. Wait two days and then sell it for double the profit. The Construction Assassination - Purchase Gold Coast Development (LCN) and sell it for an 80 percent profit after the mission.

Edited by Shaheen Banu