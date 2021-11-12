What is the first mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition?: All you need to know

The first mission in GTA 3 Definitive Edition is a great showcase of newer features.

Most players will start with the GTA 3 Definitive Edition, since this is where it all began. The original game propelled Rockstar into the stratosphere. 20 years later, the classic game has finally been remastered. It's going to look a lot different in 2021 than it did in 2001.

The first mission is a very basic one, but it does set the tone for this game. Claude wants revenge on his former lover Catalina, yet he lacks any power to do so. GTA 3 Definitive Edition starts off with an explosive bang as the player gets introduced to Liberty City.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition: Here is what players should know about the first mission

Older GTA players will definitely remember this first mission. Many of them were introduced to the series in this manner. GTA 3 Definitive Edition is like going back in time for nostalgic fans. This is how they remember the game looking, at least in their minds. It all starts with the first mission in the classic trilogy.

Give Me Liberty

The game starts off with a cinematic introduction. Claude and Catalina just robbed a bank in Liberty City. However, the former is betrayed by the latter, leaving him to get captured by the cops. Claude was then transported on a security convoy. Luckily for him, the cartel manages to crash the party.

Claude just so happens to be on the same prison transport as a mysterious gentleman. The cartel attacks the transport and kidnaps him.

Meanwhile, both Claude and fellow prisoner 8-Ball took advantage of these distractions. They barely escaped the exploding bridge before they drove off to a safehouse. This is how the story begins in GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

How to complete the mission

All the players have to do is take a vehicle and drive to their destination. They will be given directions on how to drive in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. It's a good idea to look at the mini-map. It features a GPS system to guide their current routes.

Players should avoid driving into the water, since the game still lacks a swimming mechanic. The mission will also fail if 8-Ball is taken out. Just stick to the GPS route and the player should be fine.

Differences between the old and new versions

The biggest gameplay difference is the GPS system. Players can follow it for the fastest routes, which can help save time. The original game had players look for a map icon, which meant they had to drive in a general direction. Now they have a clear purpose of where to go in GTA 3 Definitive Edition.

Of course, the upgraded graphics also stand out in the remasters. The first mission takes place in the evening, which means Liberty City will turn on all the lights. Players will notice details like reflective surfaces on their vehicles. Suffice to say, these graphics really do enhance gameplay visuals.

