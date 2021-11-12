What is the first mission in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition?: All you need to know

The first mission GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is like riding a bike, in that players never forget how to do it.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is finally available on multiple platforms. Newer and older players can try it out for themselves. The first mission in the game serves as a nice introduction to Los Santos. It sets up the story as players get used to their surroundings.

This article will go over how to complete the first mission in the game. It's not particularly difficult, but the tutorial is split up into multiple parts. Players should take the time to familiarize themselves with the new control scheme. They will notice several improvements to the gameplay and graphics.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: Here is what players need to know about the first mission

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition starts off rather easily. Unlike previous games, this short tutorial is split up into three missions. Most of it focuses on the story, but there are moments of action. Here's what players should know about the first mission, or rather the first series of missions.

In the Beginning / Big Smoke / Sweet and Kendl

Technically, the introduction is separated into three missions. Once the player completes the first mission, they will be directed to the next one immediately. Here is a brief synopsis of these missions in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition:

In the Beginning : Head to CJ's house with a BMX bike

: Head to CJ's house with a BMX bike Big Smoke : Drive to a cemetary and meet up with the rest of the gang

: Drive to a cemetary and meet up with the rest of the gang Sweet and Kendl: Use the BMX bikes to escape the Ballas and head back home

These first missions introduce several major characters in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Players can get to know them by watching the cut-scenes.

How to complete the missions

All the first missions have a common objective. Players need to find their destinations by using a mode of transportation. Afterwards, they can watch a cut-scene play out, then it's off to the next mission. The first and last of these missions require the use of a BMX bike.

Truth be told, the only challenge will be the final introductory mission. One needs to use their bikes to outrun the Ballas, who will chase them in a car. If the player falls off the bike, simply get back on it and continue forward. The Ballas generally have poor aim, so they will often miss.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is a good tutorial session for the BMX bike. Players can get used to the controls via the directions.

Differences between the old and new versions

The biggest gameplay difference is the new map navigation. A yellow GPS route will be seen on the mini-map. Players can follow it to reach CJ's house. Rockstar hyped up this particular feature for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

By comparison, the original game had players look for the CJ icon. There wasn't a set pathway for players to take. Otherwise, there aren't too many differences between the older and newer games. YouTuber Badger Goodger explains this in the following tweet:

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition didn't just update the gameplay, they also upgraded the graphics. Every texture now has more definition and detail than the previous games. For example, the grass is noticeably sharper while the palm trees have more foliage.

