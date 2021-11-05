5 places that will look great in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is about to make some major improvements to familiar locations.

Rockstar has rebuilt this classic game with a new engine, and GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is going to look very different from the original. For starters, it will have a better lighting system and higher texture resolutions.

Older locations will feel brand new in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, with the new graphical adjustments certainly bringing out the best in them. Whether it's Los Santos or Las Venturas, the visual enhancements are a welcome addition to an otherwise timeless game.

5 locations in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that will look stunning after graphical updates

5) Mount Chiliad

Mount Chiliad is one of the very few locations to make appearances in different games. That's how famous this particular landmark is to players, and the remasters will make it look more beautiful than before.

One major improvement is the increased draw distance, and players will see much farther into the countryside as a result. However, it remains to be seen how fog will affect it.

There will also be more details added to the trees. The countryside will have more depth and definition, and Mount Chiliad will also provide a breathtaking view of the entire county.

4) Bone County

The original game uses colorful filters for each region. For example, Los Santos had a bright orange glow. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition seems to have removed these. Instead, the remasters have opted to use more organic hues.

Bone County is remarkable for its purple skies. Hopefully, it remains that way in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. At the very least, the natural landscape will look better with an upgraded rocky terrain and detailed coarse sand textures.

3) Saint Mark's Bistro

Liberty City has the honorable distinction of showing up in two different games. It makes a brief cameo in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, and what makes it special is the rare weather conditions.

This will be the only time players see a snowy environment. It's going to be interesting to see the visual improvements made to the city for the remaster. Fans can only hope for a crisper and clearer look into Liberty City.

2) Grove Street

This is where it all began for Carl Johnson, and long-time fans will feel right at home in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Rockstar did release a few screenshots of the area. The sun appears to cast a more natural reflection on the pavement, and the cement texture looks more solid. Last but not least, the palm trees look thicker with detailed foliage.

It's been many years since the players initially returned to Ganton, and it's now time to represent the Grove Street Families once again.

1) The Las Venturas Strip

Las Venturas is a city that never sleeps. Bright casino lights cast away the nearby darkness, and the new lighting system is going to revamp the area.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will use enhanced shadows for every single object. Lights will also have a more natural glow. The Las Venturas strip uses luminescent colors and exudes a welcoming atmosphere, especially at night.

All the casinos will look much better with these graphical enhancements. Not to mention the palm trees and desert night sky which will also receive a major overhaul.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

