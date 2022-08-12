What GTA 6 insiders have revealed about the game's setting: Vice City, map expansions, and more

GTA 6 is yet to receive a major announcement that reveals anything about the highly anticipated game, but there have been some widely discussed rumors and leaks. The most notable report comes from a Bloomberg article written by popular video game journalist Jason Schreier.

Similarly, leakers such as Tom Henderson and Matheus Victor have already made a name for themselves in the community by providing vital information about upcoming titles. While Rockstar has only confirmed that GTA 6's development is well underway, these leakers have revealed several intriguing details about the upcoming game.

GTA 6 leaks concerning the location and map expansions

This article focuses on specific aspects of some of the newer reports concerning GTA 6. This includes the main city or region where the game will be set, and some additional locations. As always, it's important for players to remember that these are just rumors and unverified leaks, so they might not always be accurate.

Some of these details may have been correct at some point during development, but they may have changed by the time the final product is released. Others might not be true in any form and have nothing to do with the game itself.

Location

GTA 6 is said to be set in Vice City, as predicted by the fanbase and revealed by several insiders. This is probably one of the first points that almost every leak, whether credible or not, seems to agree upon. The Inside Gaming podcast was the first credible source to reveal this information, stating that the upcoming game is codenamed "Project Americas" and is set in Vice City.

This lined up perfectly with what fans of the series had predicted, based on the logic that this would likely be the next 3D Universe map to be transitioned into the HD Universe. Later, Tom Henderson, a renowned leaker in the video game industry, also agreed with this point, which was later further confirmed by Jason Schreier.

According to all these sources, Vice City is likely to be the primary setting of the game, even though it may feature other locations. Another major point in Henderson and Schreier's reports is that the game will take place in a modern-day Vice City, and not in an 80s setting like GTA Vice City or Vice City Stories.

Map expansions

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_



The Caribbean will be in the game, but not in the open world. @Soldier___Boy It starts in Miami. And it’s only in Miami and neighbouring areas of Florida; which are as large as the RDR2 map.The Caribbean will be in the game, but not in the open world. @Soldier___Boy It starts in Miami. And it’s only in Miami and neighbouring areas of Florida; which are as large as the RDR2 map.The Caribbean will be in the game, but not in the open world.

When talking about Vice City being the primary location in the upcoming game, it is difficult to avoid the possibility of additional locations. Many players expect the game to have multiple explorable locations and cities, much like GTA San Andreas.

However, both Henderson and Schreier are of the opinion that the map will initially start with Vice City and its surroundings. According to them, Rockstar may then add content expansions to add new locations to the game, much like live service content updates in games like Fortnite and Rockstar's very own Grand Theft Auto Online.

Schreier stated that the game was initially supposed to have locations in both North and South America, which were later scrapped. He stated that these expansions could possibly add in those locations to the game later on. Matheus Victor, a Brazilian leaker who has recently been growing in popularity, agrees with this fact. However, he adds that some of these additional locations may not be accessible in the open-world map.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S