“Creative benchmarks for all entertainment”: Take-Two CEO opens up about GTA 6 during investor meeting

The development of GTA 6, according to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar's parent firm Take-Two Interactive, is "well underway." He has also stated that the developers of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game have some rather ambitious goals. This new insight into the development of GTA 6 was revealed during an earnings call on August 8.

GTA 6 mentioned during Take-Two earnings call

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick mentioned Rockstar Games and the studio's recent performance in a fresh earnings call yesterday. GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to sell well, as anticipated, and Take-Two is quite satisfied about this.

Zelnick also discussed what Rockstar is working on right now and what the company expects from its upcoming game. Fans had been hoping to hear something about GTA 6 during the event, and here is exactly what he mentioned about the upcoming game:

"With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined to once again set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment, just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases."

This, of course, does not reveal much about the game, but is surely raises the hype for its release. A similar statement was made by Rockstar when the game was first announced in February of this year, but no specifics about the game were provided back then either.

All the known information so far

There is currently no official information regarding Grand Theft Auto 6. Unofficial leaks are currently the only source to learn more about the upcoming game, but players should not take them too seriously. Here is what Rockstar mentioned regarding the game back in February:

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway."

According to a report by Jason Schreier for Bloomberg, the game will reportedly include two playable characters, one of whom is a Latina woman. It is set in a modern-day Vice City. Additionally, it will be the first major game in the series featuring a female lead.

According to Stephen Totilo of Axios, the developers had initially planned for four playable protagonists and three explorable cities. However, the concept was cut back due to a narrower scope. However, the Bloomberg article suggests that additional cities will be added to the game as expansions after it is released.

