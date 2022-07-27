GTA 6 release date, characters, location, and more details allegedly leaked by popular insiders

There is a new leak regarding GTA 6 from popular leaker Tom Henderson. According to him, if a trailer is released this year, the game will likely have a fall 2024 or an early 2025 release date. This information follows a report by renowned video game journalist Jason Schreier on the radical transformation of Rockstar Games' workplace culture.

In his article, Schreier mentioned that the next Grand Theft Auto game will feature a female Latina protagonist. He also spoke about how an ambitious project that was supposed to cover parts of North and South America was reduced to just Miami and its environs.

New GTA 6 leak from reliable sources mention a 2025 release, female protagonist, and Vice City map

Details about playable characters

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



Even a trailer this year would suggest a fall 24 release date, but personally I'm leaning towards 2025 now. Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Huge update on GTA 6 here.Even a trailer this year would suggest a fall 24 release date, but personally I'm leaning towards 2025 now. twitter.com/jasonschreier/… Huge update on GTA 6 here. Even a trailer this year would suggest a fall 24 release date, but personally I'm leaning towards 2025 now. twitter.com/jasonschreier/…

In his Bloomberg article, Schreier mentioned that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will feature two protagonists, one of whom will be a woman. It would be the first time in the series since the 2D Universe that a GTA title has featured playable female characters. Here is what Schreier wrote in his article:

"Rockstar’s next game, Grand Theft Auto VI, will include a playable female protagonist for the first time, according to people familiar with the game. The woman, who is Latina, will be one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, the people said."

If these reports are true, the game already has two major differences from its predecessor, GTA 5, which are as follows:

There will be two playable characters instead of two.

One of the characters is a woman.

The story is supposedly inspired by the notorious bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. This could imply that the other playable character is male. Since the multiple character feature in Grand Theft Auto 5 received a mixed reception, it makes sense for Rockstar to settle for two protagonists.

Vice City and Florida setting

Schreider also spoke about the location where the next GTA game will be set. According to him, Rockstar had laid out plans for a massive map that would include parts of North and South America. Here is what he mentioned regarding the location:

"Early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, according to people familiar with the plans. But the company reeled in those ambitions and cut the main map down to a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas."

He also confirmed that the game's code name is Project Americas. Miami, in the Rockstar Games universe, is known as Vice City. Most GTA 6 rumors allege that Vice City is the setting for the game, and this is something that the community has also agreed upon.

Reasons for delay

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it. Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it.

A major reason for the game being delayed is apparently due to the new work culture. Rockstar had to cut down on work hours after 'crunch-culture' allegations were raised against them.

Schreier said:

"A new policy called “flexitime” allows staff to immediately take time off for every extra hour they work. And for the past four years, management has promised that excessive overtime won’t be required for Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most-highly anticipated games by fans and investors on the planet."

Although the alleged leak seems mostly reliable, GTA 6 fans should still take everything with a grain of salt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far