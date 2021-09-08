All about the GTA Online money glitch that surfaced in 2020

GTA Online players are always looking for quick ways to make money in the game. The most risky method to do this is by exploiting glitches present within the game.

Every time a major update is released for GTA Online, it is followed by numerous glitches. Some of these are minor and harmless, while others affect a player's progression. Then there are those glitches that players can exploit to their advantage.

This includes car duplication glitches and money glitches. There were several money glitches present in GTA Online in 2020, but the heist glitch was the most prominent.

GTA Online: Everything to know about the money glitch of 2020

In 2020, there were quite a few ways to make money in GTA Online by exploiting glitches. However, most of them weren't that profitable and required as much grinding as regular missions.

The best among these was the heist glitch, which was most profitable when done during The Bogdan Problem. The Doomsday Heist is played out through three distinct acts. The heist finale of Act 2 is called The Bogdan Problem where players infiltrate a submarine.

Players exploited this mission by following a simple trick. They would play through the mission as usual, but the host had to quit the game when the Avenger reached the airport. Perfect timing was required as they had to do this just as the Avenger's doors opened in a cutscene.

What followed was that the host would disappear from the cutscene and the other player got all the money. This could be repeated a couple of times between two players to get rich in a short amount of time.

Does the glitch still work in 2021?

This glitch was originally discovered in 2018 in the GTA Glitches subreddit. Since this is technically not a glitch and merely an exploit, it has never been patched. This is something that is part of The Pacific Standard Job and The Bogdan Problem. It is unlikely that it will get fixed in a patch.

"A Online suspensions are triggered by a number of factors, including modding in GTA Online, exploiting or abusing game mechanics, manipulating protected game data and code, or interfering with other players’ gameplay experience." - Rockstar Games Support.

Players should be aware that Rockstar bans players for using any exploits in the game. As it can be seen from the statement above, this includes glitches in the game itself.

