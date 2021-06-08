What is Hot Bomb in GTA Online, and how to participate in it?

Ever since the release of GTA Online in 2013, Rockstar has been constantly rolling out updates, which include a ton of new content for GTA online to keep the game relevant and retain its playerbase.

Hotbomb is a game mode that was added to GTA Online in 2018 as part of the Arena war update and quickly became very popular in the GTA community.

Also read: 5 things in GTA 5 that were copied from GTA San Andreas

So what is Hot Bomb in GTA online?

Hotbomb is an Arena War Adversary Mode in GTA Online. It was released as part of the Arena War update.

In Hot Bomb, players will spawn in their vehicle of choice (including custom vehicles) and one player will spawn with a bomb on him. They now have to drive around the map trying to pass the bomb to other players by crashing into them before the timer runs out and they are eliminated. Other players need to avoid getting hit by the person with the bomb to survive.

Eliminated players are forced to spectate from the spectator box. Eliminated players can also use traps, turrets, RC Banditos, and Battle Drones to damage the remaining enemy contenders from the spectator box.

Every time the bomb is passed its total timer will decrease by 5 seconds until the timer reaches a limit of 30 seconds. If the player with the bomb is eliminated by things other than the bomb like weapons, crashing, traps, etc., The bomb will be passed to another player but the bomb timer will not decrease by 5 seconds.

In the end, the last man standing wins, or if teams is being played then the last team standing wins.

How to participate in it

To participate in Hot Bomb, you will need to follow these steps:

1. Go to the 'Online' tab in the game.

2.Under 'Jobs', click on 'My Jobs' and select 'Rockstar created'.

3.Select the 'Arena War' option.

4.Select 'Hot Bomb'.

5. If host, set the mode type to a 'Last Man Standing' or 'Last Team Standing' match.

6. The lobby will be created and players will start to join.

7. Select a vehicle to use.

8. Start the game once enough players have joined.

Also read: 5 most popular GTA 5 mods used by Mythpat

Edited by Gautham Balaji